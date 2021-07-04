Labour MP Kiritapu Allan to return to parliament after treatment for cervical cancer

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be ready for Kiri Allan's return once the MP has completed her cancer treatment.

Labour MP Kiritapu Allan has announced she will be returning to parliament on Monday after treatment for cervical cancer.

In a post on social media, she said her treatment had gone well and her medical team were pleased with the progress she had made.

“I am so grateful for the most incredible support I have received from you all, up and down the country and I’m certain if it wasn’t for the prayers, messages of support, and the most incredible care I received from the health care practitioners during my time of treatment, I wouldn’t be in the place I am today,” she wrote.

Kiri Allan/Facebook East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan announced her return in a social media post on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Labour MP Kiri Allan 'on the home stretch' of treatment for stage three cervical cancer

* Experts, doctors and MPs back calls for women's health strategy

* A Minister's personal, powerful message



“I’m ready now to get back into work.”

In April, Allan announced she had been diagnosed with stage-three cervical cancer and would be taking leave.

She is the local MP for the East Coast electorate and held the roles of Minister of Conservation and Emergency Management and Associate Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage, and the Environment.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Allan says she will gradually return to her portfolios, with Kris Faafoi to hold onto Emergency Management for now.

“I’m lucky to be so well supported by my colleagues and appreciate the boss making sure I’m coming back to work gradually,” Allan wrote on Sunday, referring to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“That means my friend and cabinet colleague Hon Kris Faafoi will retain the Emergency Management portfolio for now (given it’s a 24/7 on call job!), and we will reassess those responsibilities as I step back into work.”

Allan noted the top she was wearing in her social media picture was a gift from breast cancer survivors and read, Indomitable (adjective) - impossible to subdue or defeat. “a woman of indomitable spirit”.

“Don’t forget to get your checks, smear tests, breast screens, prostate checks and any other health checks you need - because you are worth it and your family deserves to have a healthy you,” she wrote.