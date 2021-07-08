Officials recommended scrapping Labour's Fair Pay Agreement plan and strengthening existing law

The Labour Government is looking to help employees such as cleaners and support workers to negotiate better pay with their employers.

Government officials recommended Labour scrap its plans for Fair Pay Agreements and strengthen the existing law instead, newly released documents show.

But new Workplace Minister Michael Wood is pushing forward with the plan to set employment standards across entire industries.

The officials also noted that FPAs could result in up to $600 million in extra wages for low-paid employees.

Labour’s hopes of introducing an Australian-style Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) system were stymied by coalition partner NZ First in the previous term of Government. The party then campaigned on introducing them in 2020.

FPAs aim to set “floors” for employment conditions across entire industries. Employers will not be able to opt out of these arrangements.

A paper from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) sent to Wood soon after Labour was elected attempted to pour cold water on the proposal. It recommended the idea be dropped in favour of a toughening up of existing employment laws and having targeted interventions in sectors with bad employment incomes.

“MBIE’s preferred option in the Regulatory Impact Analysis we have prepared is to strengthen existing mechanisms in the employment relations system, combined with setting targeted sector-based minimum standards where there are problematic outcomes for employees,” the paper, released on Thursday, said.

The officials note a number of “significant risks” with the plan, most notably that employers were against it, the law would be “complex, novel and lacks specific international precedent”, and that it could breach international labour or human rights laws.

“The compulsory nature of FPA bargaining and the bar on industrial action may not comply with New Zealand’s international labour obligations, and a rights' analysis is needed,” the officials wrote.

FPAs are designed with the hope that unions and employers can come to an agreement together, but officials believed this would often end in stalemate, meaning the Employment Relations Authority would have to set terms.

“Though the outcome is difficult to predict, we anticipate in many cases the system is likely to result in bargaining stalemates and determinations fixing terms by the Employment Relations Authority, so the added benefit of bargaining may be limited.”

The officials estimated that workers would receive between $150m and $600m in higher wages as a result of the changes, which they believed could be passed on to consumers. Employers with a less “flexible” workforce could also see “potential” impacts on innovation, productivity, and competition.

The officials were particularly concerned that employers did not have any incentive to participate “constructively” – other than the coercion of being forced to.

“The lack of incentive for employers to participate creates flow-on risks that employers will be reluctant to participate in the system as bargaining representatives. This means that the government may have to use the threat of regulation or a determination to incentivise employers to come to the bargaining table,” they wrote.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Former National Party prime minister Jim Bolger led the working group that drafted the Fair Pay Agreement plan.

“The FPA system lacks the support of a key social partner, BusinessNZ, which instead proposed an alternative voluntary FPA system. This was endorsed by a majority of employer submitters, who also sent a strong message that they believe that FPAs will reduce productivity in covered workforces. This lack of social consensus increases the risk that the system will not be durable, which could further reduce the incentive for parties to participate in bargaining.”

FPAs bar unions from striking during bargaining, which officials have warned breaches international labour law.

They also warned that – despite three years of consultation in the Fair Pay Agreement working group – it could be difficult to meet deadlines and get the law passed by mid-2022.

The Parliamentary Counsel Office warned it would need at least five months to draft the bill.

Wood told Stuff the Government was delivering on a policy it campaigned on and consulted on extensively.

“These kind of sector-wide agreements are common across the OECD, including in Australia and Germany,” Wood said.

“We have a low-wage economy and Fair Pay Agreements will improve wages and conditions for employees as well as level the playing field so that good employers don’t get undercut and disadvantaged.

“We expect this will help out those essential workers who have served the country so well throughout the pandemic by giving them better protections and opportunities.”

National Party workplace relations spokesman Scott Simpson said Labour was blinded by ideology.

“Making unionism all but compulsory infringes on a person’s right to freedom of association through forcing nationwide sector agreements negotiated for them by unions they have little choice but to join. Individuals should always have the right to choose to join a union or not,” Simpson said.

FPAs do not require workers to join unions, but the employees are expected to be represented by unions.

ACT leader David Seymour said FPAs were “anti-democratic and anti-freedom”.

“FPAs will be a wrecking ball on the economy and they don’t solve any identified problem.”