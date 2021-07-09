Covid-19 NZ: Minister blames 'capacity constraints' as just half of pre-departure tests are checked

While the trans-Tasman bubble begins to open up again, the New South Wales bubble will remain closed for the "foreseeable future" and Queensland will be reviewed later this week.

A gap in New Zealand’s armour has seen more than 20 people arrive in the country from Australia without the mandated pre-departure test – including one who had recently been in New South Wales.

While all of these people were caught at the New Zealand border and most sent into a managed isolation hotel there is significant concern that others will have slipped through the cracks, as New Zealand border officials are only checking half of arrivals for their test results.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins blamed “capacity constraints” for this situation and said New Zealand was looking to check more people as soon as possible.

It’s understood officials within the Covid-19 response team see this issue as the biggest risk to New Zealand’s current Covid-free status.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Customs are only checking the pre-departure tests for around half of arrivals from Australia.

As several Covid-19 clusters emerged in Australia in recent weeks the Government moved to mandate pre-departure testing for all people who had been in Australia longer than 72 hours.

These tests must be taken with 72 hours of departure from Australia and are a condition of entry into New Zealand.

But it’s understood Australian border officials are only checking about one in ten departing passengers to make sure they have the test, meaning some are getting on flights without proof of a test.

More than 20 people have arrived and been nabbed at the border in the last week, including 11 people flying into Auckland on Tuesday.

One person who flew into Wellington on Thursday had been in New South Wales in recent days, meaning they shouldn’t have been allowed into New Zealand at all.

All but two of them have been sent into a managed isolation hotel. The two exempted included a 7-year-old boy child whose parents were told they didn’t need to get a test and someone who had a test but had their flight delayed. Both underwent rapid tests and tested negative.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hipkins said anyone who attempted to travel without a test was breaking the law.

It’s understood officials are very keen for both Australia and New Zealand to check more of the tests.

Officials have received tips from Kiwis saying they know people intending to get around New Zealand’s pre-departure testing requirement.

One recent returnee from Australia who did not wish to be named told Stuff his test wasn’t checked at any point during his journey to Wellington.

“It wasn't checked at the Melbourne Airport, on the plane, or at border security in New Zealand,” the man said.

“Just before the E-gates there was a border security official who was checking the pre-departure tests but after checking maybe a bit more than half the queue she just started waving groups of 10-15 people through before stopping and randomly spot-checking people – probably about two or three people – I was one of the people just waved through.”

He said he was very surprised that the test was not checked at either side of the Tasman.

“I suppose just the belief that they're gonna be checked is enough to make everyone go and get one but if there was someone who somehow didn't get the memo that they needed to be tested they absolutely could have lucked their way through into New Zealand.”

He said he contacted the Covid-19 response team but had not got a response back.

National’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said the matter was deeply concerning.

“This is deeply concerning and requires an explanation from Government as how and why this has been allowed to happen.”

Hipkins said the fact people were being caught in New Zealand showed the system was working, and there was a clear message that testing was needed given many tests were being checked.

“Checking high numbers of passengers sends a strong signal that travellers are highly likely to be asked for proof, and by not having it they may have to spend the next 14 days in MIQ and be invoiced for their stay,” Hipkins said.

“Pre departure testing is only one of requirements for travellers. They must meet all the standard public health mitigations including making a health declaration that they have not been in a location of interest in the past 14 days, are not symptomatic, are not a close contact and are not awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.”

“Travellers must also have completed Nau Mai Rā travel declaration and answer questions at e-gates before they depart from Australia. Temperature checks are also made at New Zealand airports.”

“They are also breaking the law. Failure to meet QFT condition upon arrival in New Zealand is an offence under the COVID-19 Public Health (Isolation and Quarantine) Order 2020.