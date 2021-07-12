Housing: ACT proposes new nation-building agency, shared GST for councils, and looser foreign investment rules

Hayden Taylor, 29, was told he should find a partner or friends to chip in if he wanted to buy a house in Wellington.

The ACT Party is proposing a raft of new housing policies, arguing that both major parties have failed to address out-of-control price rises.

The policies look to stir housing development with a public-private “Nation Building Agency” (NBA) that would fund new housing infrastructure.

Councils would also be incentivised to consent new buildings and fund new infrastructure for housing with a 50 per cent share of GST from the revenue on new houses.

The foreign buyers ban would be partially amended so foreign investors would be free to finance build-to-rent developments at the same level that they can currently invest in retirement villages and student hostels.

Additionally, building itself would be deregulated, with New Zealand accepting building material regulations from larger jurisdictions and replacing council liability for poorly-built homes with insurance schemes.

Like every party in Parliament, ACT is also keen to reform the Resource Management Act.

It is also asking its members about more targeted user pays for roading infrastructure.

The party’s NBA would combine the current Infrastructure Commission, an advisory board, and Crown Infrastructure Partners, which focuses on procurement.

It would seek private sector funding for new infrastructure projects.

ACT leader David Seymour said Labour had been elected to fix housing but had not managed to.

“Labour was elected to fix housing because National failed. Now they have failed as well, but that's politics. The real problem is not just that young New Zealanders cannot afford homes, the whole Kiwi dream no longer works,” Seymour said.

“It's the ACT party's role to say when things aren't right, to have honest conversations. We said in 2016 that National's bright-line test would not work. We were right about that, and we're being proven right about Labour's interest deductibility changes now, too, as house prices rise.”

The latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) data suggests median house prices rose 1 per cent between April and May and by 0.6 per cent the month prior. This compared to a 2.4 per cent month-to-month movement between November and December 2020.

ACT’s housing spokeswoman and deputy leader Brooke van Velden said the GST scheme would deliver about $1 billion a year to councils.

“Instead of forcing councils to come begging for special funds from the Government, ACT would provide an enduring and predictable solution for infrastructure funding,” Van Velden said.

“Councils that consent more, get more.”

She said it would encourage councils to issue consents with the rapidity that they issue parking tickets.