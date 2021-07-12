Covid-19 NZ: More than 50 trans-Tasman travellers caught without pre-departure test in last week

Chris Hipkins announces 11th-hour decision to delay flights meant to helped stranded New Zealanders due to growing spread of Covid-19 in New South Wales.

More than 50 people arriving in New Zealand from Australia have been caught out without a pre-departure test in the last week.

But despite these dozens of people breaking the rules, the Government is not checking every single passenger's test – a decision that has left University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker confused.

Officials involved in the Covid-19 response also believe the lack of testing verification to be a substantial risk.

Stuff revealed on Friday that despite the Government requiring that all passengers arriving from Australia have a negative Covid-19 test taken in the 72 hours before their flight, New Zealand Customs officials were only checking the test results of about half of those arriving in New Zealand.

On the Australia side, just 10 per cent of departing passengers were having their tests checked.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins blamed “capacity constraints” for the situation on Friday and said he would look to increase the capacity.

Those checks have found more than 50 people arriving in the country without a valid test since last Tuesday.

These people are given a choice between either flying home to Australia or going into managed isolation – except for Queenstown where there is no managed isolation hotel.

More than 10 people who have travelled to Queenstown for skiing holidays in recent days without a valid test have opted to fly back to Australia.

Five people have been transferred from the resort town’s airport to Christchurch managed isolation hotels on self-contained buses driven by people trained in infection prevention.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) said 55 people were in MIQ hotels because they either did not have a valid test, or had tried to enter New Zealand from Australian states with current pauses – New South Wales and Queensland.

Baker said everyone flying to New Zealand should be checked to ensure they have returned a negative a pre-departure test.

“If you want to do fewer than that you would have to have a good reason for why you are not checking,” he said.

“It would be like if with building consents you said: ‘Well everyone knows you have to have a building consent, we are only going to look at a sample of properties, because of the administrative burden.”

Hipkins said the immediate consequence for people being caught out was being charged for their two-week stay in managed isolation.

He said the Government was looking into sending more people across the ditch to check people had negative pre-departure tests before they boarded their flights.

“We are looking at ways that we can continue to strengthen the amount of checking that happens,” Hipkins said.

“We have to bear in mind that we do want to allow people to come back to New Zealand. We work very closely with the airlines and every extra minute [and] extra per passenger potentially adds quite a significant amount of time in terms of processing a particular plane.”

Ministry of Health chief legal adviser Phil Knipe said any travellers who failed to answer questions posed by a relevant official could receive an infringement fee of $300 or a fine imposed by the court of up to $1000.

Anyone who intentionally failed to comply with the rules could also be liable for a fine of up to $4000 or be jailed for up to six months.

Knipe said he was unaware of anyone who'd been prosecuted for failing to get a pre-departure test before travelling to New Zealand.

Hipkins said on Friday the fact people were being caught in New Zealand showed the system was working, and there was a clear message that testing was needed given many tests were being checked.

“Checking high numbers of passengers sends a strong signal that travellers are highly likely to be asked for proof, and by not having it they may have to spend the next 14 days in MIQ and be invoiced for their stay,” Hipkins said.

He noted that they were also breaking the law.

Hipkins and the Covid-19 team at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet have been asked for further comment.

A Customs spokesperson said the agency likely wouldn’t respond to a series of questions from Stuff about pre-departure testing checks until Tuesday.