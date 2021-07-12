Leaked document suggests Judith Collins briefed Don Brash on new campaign against He Puapua

Leader of the National Party, Judith Collins and her deputy, Shane Reti, attend the launch of their new “Demand the Debate” campaign on Carbine Road in Auckland.

A leaked document suggests National Party leader Judith Collins briefed Don Brash ahead of launching her new “Demand The Debate” campaign on Sunday.

The campaign launch sought to revive public discussion on the controversial He Puapua report, which National says is a blueprint for the Government to stealthily create a new system of separate government for Māori.

The Government has rejected this, saying the document – which suggests a new Māori Parliament – is a working group report and is not Government policy.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Judith Collins launching the campaign in Auckland.

An internal National Party document seen by Stuff described a list of tasks to be undertaken “pre-launch” of the party’s campaign.

Most of these are routine political marketing steps, such as completing graphic design, preparing “lines” for MPs and the leader, and writing press releases.

Also listed is “Briefing Don B” – a task allocated to leader Judith Collins. No other former leader of the party is listed to be briefed.

Brash famously made a similar attack against alleged Māori separatism with his Orewa Speech in 2004, which saw his party vote shoot up in the polls.

He took this attack to the 2005 election which he almost won, putting out billboards saying Labour believed beaches were for “Iwi” while National believed they were for “Kiwi”.

Brash has continued to speak publicly on race and was stopped from speaking at Massey University in 2018 after students protested his “separatist and supremacist rhetoric".

Ross Giblin/Stuff Don Brash declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Collins refused to confirm or deny whether she had briefed Brash on the campaign when asked.

“Judith spoke to a number of people about the campaign and won’t be confirming or denying the details. She says she will continue to speak to anyone she feels like on any topic she wishes to talk to them about,” they said.

Brash also declined to comment, saying he was “not willing to talk about National Party issues.”

Collins and Brash were both elected as part of the 2002 intake to the National Party, along with future Prime Minister John Key.

Collins has argued that even if the Government says He Puapua is not policy, several of its moves since the election have dovetailed with recommendations from the report – including the introduction of a Māori Health Authority and the move to disallow the abolishment of Māori Wards by referenda.

Don Brash/Troika Books/Stuff Don Brash, centre, with Judith Collins and John Key in the early 2000s.

The “Demand The Debate” campaign is intended to cover several topics that National feels the Government is moving on without having gained an electoral mandate for, such as the feebate scheme and the cycling bridge across Auckland harbour.

The document says ongoing work should include a “new topic, same attack theme”.

The “framing argument” is described as “Don’t be left out. Demand the debate.”

Collins said on Sunday the party had received large amounts of feedback from people who feel they cannot make their views public.

“What they're saying to us, is they're feeling shut down...They've said to me, that if they make their thoughts known, that they’ll be accused of being racist.”