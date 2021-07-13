Email says Judith Collins asked Don Brash to raise $300,000 for billboards on 'Treaty of Waitangi' issues

Leader of the National Party, Judith Collins and her deputy, Shane Reti, attend the launch of their new “Demand the Debate” campaign on Carbine Road in Auckland.

National leader Judith Collins asked Don Brash to raise $300,000 for a billboard campaign attacking the Government on race issues, according to a leaked email from Brash obtained by Stuff.

Collins launched a billboard campaign on Sunday called “Demand The Debate”, seeking to revive public discussion on the controversial He Puapua report. National says it is a blueprint for the Government to stealthily create a new system of separate government for Māori, an allegation the Government rejects.

A different leaked document planning the launch of the campaign suggested Collins would brief “Don B” - although neither of the pair will confirm that they talked.

The email headlined “strictly confidential” was sent in May by Brash to an unknown group of wealthy potential donors.

In it, Brash says Collins has asked him to raise $300,000 for a billboard campaign on “Treaty of Waitangi issues”.

He says he has done this as she believes the public has limited knowledge of the issues – such as a new history curriculum, the entrenchment of Māori wards, and the new Māori Health Authority – and the mainstream media was not shining enough of a light on them.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff National leader Judith Collins launching the “Demand The Debate” campaign.

“She has asked me whether I could raise $300,000 for a billboard campaign to ensure that the public is made more aware of the issues, in a situation where the mainstream media are determined either to ignore the issue completely or are intent on portraying her attempts to bring the Government’s agenda into the open as ‘racist.’

“Judith believes that it is imperative that New Zealanders become better informed about what the Government seems intent on delivering, while they pretend that this is not in fact their real agenda.”

Brash, who ran a similar campaign against alleged separatism in 2004, wrote that while his primary allegiance is now to the ACT Party, he shared Collins’ concern enough to donate $15,000 for the campaign and encouraged others to do the same.

“I share Judith’s deep concern about the implications of the He Puapua report and have agreed to try to raise these funds. I also recognise, as I'm sure you do, that there is little prospect of a centre-right government after the next election if National does not attract back many of the voters who were seduced by the Prime Minister at the last election,” Brash wrote.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Don Brash said his primary allegiance was to the ACT Party but he was keen to raise funds for ACT.

“The National Party is by no means perfect ...but I nevertheless believe that it is imperative that National is able to make the public more aware of the disastrous racially based policy which this Government is pursuing, and so I support this proposal.”

Brash suggests that it would be “ideal” to find 20 or so other donors willing to donate $15,000, and notes that donations under $15,001 are allowed to remain anonymous under electoral law.

Brash declined to comment when contacted by Stuff.

Since leaving politics Brash has continued to speak publicly on race and was stopped from speaking at Massey University in 2018 after students protested his “separatist and supremacist rhetoric".

Collins declined to confirm whether or not she had asked Brash to raise $300,000 for the billboard campaign, saying donations were a matter for the party executive.

A spokesman for the party's executive wing said it talked to thousands of people every day.

“Like all political parties, National talks to thousands of people every day about the issues that matter to them, including our members, supporters, and former Leaders of the National Party. If they wish to donate to support our campaigns, that is their right to do so,” the spokesman said.

Collins said Kiwis were “concerned” about where the country was heading.

“There is a lot of concern about where our country is heading and New Zealanders want to be included in the conversation,” Collins said.

“The Government’s parliamentary majority is not a mandate for Labour to promote their ideological wishlist.”

Collins said the campaign was not going to focus solely on He Puapua and many New Zealanders had donated to the party.

“We have received donations from many New Zealanders and if anyone else would like to donate to our campaign, they can contact the National Party directly.”

Government ministers have rejected the notion that they are not consulting on their policies or taking them through a democratic process. The Prime Minister has stressed that He Puapua is not Government policy, but instead a working group report responding to a UN Declaration signed up to by the last National Government.

Collins said on Sunday the party had received large amounts of feedback from people who feel they cannot make their views public.

“What they're saying to us, is they're feeling shut down...They've said to me, that if they make their thoughts known, that they’ll be accused of being racist.”