New poll: ACT big winner as Labour support slips, David Seymour ahead of Judith Collins

Ardern and Collins will face off in Question Time.

A new poll shows Labour’s support slipping – but not to the benefit of National.

The poll from Newshub/Reid Research had Labour on 43 per cent of the party vote, down 9.7 percentage points on the last poll or 7 percentage points on its election win last October.

It could no longer govern alone as it currently can, but would be able to govern with its traditional ally the Green Party, who were on 8.5 per cent, up 1.4 percentage points.

Labour’s slip from commanding polling hegemony did not seriously benefit National however, with its vote lifting just 1.7 per cent to 28.7 per cent.

ACT however saw its vote lift 4.2 percentage points to 11.1 per cent.

And in the preferred prime minister stakes ACT leader David Seymour has slightly surpassed National leader Judith Collins, with 8.6 per cent support, compared to 8.2 per cent for Collins.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remained way ahead of the pack on that question with 45.5 per cent, down 2.6 percentage points.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT’s David Seymour was riding high in the new poll.

NZ First has seen a slight bump in support following Winston Peters’ return to the spotlight – but only to 3.4 per cent, not enough to re-enter Parliament without winning a local seat.

On these party vote numbers, presuming the Māori Party kept its hold on Waiaraki, Labour would control 56 seats in Parliament – nine less than it currently does and five short of the 61 needed to govern.

The Green Party’s 11 seats would easily get it over the line into governing.

National’s 37 seats could not see it govern even with the support of ACT, who would win 14 seats.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF David Seymour and his ACT MP's unveil their law and order policies at local Wellington bar Danger Danger.

The last Newshub/Reid Research poll was conducted in May and had Labour at 52.7 per cent support, National at 27 per cent, the Greens at 7.1, and ACT at 6.9 per cent.

TVNZ also conducted a poll in May, which had Labour at 46 per cent support, National at 29 per cent, ACT at 9 per cent, and the Green Party at 8 per cent.

Since then, National has launched a nationwide “Demand The Debate” billboard campaign attacking the Government over a host of issues.

Stuff revealed that campaign came after Collins had asked former party leader Don Brash to raise $250,000 for the party for a campaign on what he described as “Treaty of Waitangi issues”.

National and ACT have often found themselves fighting the Government with similar tactics and topics.

Seymour was joined by other ACT MPs for the first time in his career after the 2020 election, bringing in a further nine MPs.

Another leaked poll from Labour’s pollster UMR also showed Seymour ahead of Collins in the preferred prime minister stakes.

ACT rapidly sought to capitalise on the poll result, sending out an email to supporters asking for donations.

The email pointed out that National and ACT’s combined total number of seats was just seven seats short of Government – with two years until the next election.