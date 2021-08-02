Covid-19: Travel corridor to open with Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu - allowing seasonal workers to skip MIQ

RSE workers from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu will be allowed to enter New Zealand without a two-week MIQ stay.

Seasonal workers will be able to travel to New Zealand from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu without undergoing a two-week stay in managed isolation, the Government has announced.

The Government is keen to get the arrangement in place before September but the decision has only been made in principle by Cabinet.

The new travel corridor is aimed at helping industries reliant on seasonal workers from the Pacific, such as horticulture, and is part of a wider Government push to design a path out of the pandemic, with more details expected next week.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The new travel corridor is aimed at helping industries that are reliant on seasonal workers from the Pacific. (File photo)

The Government is allowing 150 Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers into managed isolation every two weeks but this scheme will allow everyone from those Pacific nations to skip managed isolation entirely.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern has begun a Pacific reset, but what the region really needs is an upgrade



All three countries have largely kept Covid-19 at bay, apart from sporadic cases at the border, with no recorded community transmission. Samoa has had just three cases, with none since May. Vanuatu has experienced four cases with no new cases since April. Tonga has not had any cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the in-principle decision after her Cabinet meeting on Monday and said she would be setting out a clearer strategy for the wider reopening of New Zealand’s borders next week.

She said the workers would still be required to be paid the living wage, as is the case with seasonal workers currently going through managed isolation.

Ardern did not expect it to dampen wage inflation.

“We are talking to these countries because the risk associated with quarantine-free travel is low,” Ardern said.

She said the plan would be in place before the summer peak when there were as many as 10,000 seasonal workers onshore.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF National Party leader Judith Collins said the decision was the right one but had taken too long.

National: Right decision took too long

National Party leader Judith Collins said the Government was making the right decision but had taken too long to make it.

“We called for a move like this back in March to allow workers from Samoa, Tonga and Fiji to New Zealand for work in our staff-stretched agricultural sector. At the time, Fiji, like Tonga and Samoa, had never had a community case of Covid-19. But, given the current outbreak in Fiji, bringing Vanuatu on board makes sense,” Collins said.

“It is a good move, but it should have happened much, much sooner. Our agricultural sector has been crying out for workers for a long time now, and it has paid a heavy price for the Government’s inaction.”

Samoa's trade commissioner to New Zealand, Magele Mauiliu Magele, said more than 3000 Samoans were on the RSE waiting list for New Zealand.

He said everyone was eager to come to work and the recent one-way travel bubble announcement came at a great time.

“We need to bring our people to work, most have been allocated places but have not been able to come because of the border closures and the pandemic,” Magele said.

He said there were always concerns about working conditions and they were monitored closely when workers arrived, but he said he was happy with how Samoan workers had been treated so far.

Laura Keil-Hall, who runs Pacific Settlement Support Service in Auckland and has some RSE clients from Tonga and Samoa, said it was fantastic the border would be open for more workers.

She said the islands had no community transmission and some had no cases at all, and many were eager to work because of the economic effect of the pandemic on their families.

Ivars Berzins/Supplied Samoan RSE worker Sam Eliapo picks apples on the Rush orchard.

Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan said the announcement was “fantastic news” for local fruit growers and it would alleviate many concerns around labour shortages.

“It came through unexpectedly which was a very pleasant surprise; we have really struggled getting enough staff in the last two seasons.” Access to RSE workers would make a “big difference” to local operators as those workers were highly skilled at what they did, he said.

“Having a core of experienced and hardworking RSE workers is just a wonderful piece of news.

“A lot of people think fruit picking is relatively unskilled but it actually isn't, and the experience and strength that the RSE workers bring us is hugely valuable and they are very welcome in our community as well.”

Cadogan said that despite the announcement, there would still be plenty of work opportunities for Kiwis wanting to work in the sector over the summer period.

“There will still be plenty of work for people who want to come fruit picking in Central Otago over summer but this is going to go a significant way to solving our problem,” he said.

Simon Webb, owner of Webb’s Fruit orchard in Cromwell, said the decision provided "surety" and relieved some stress about where the industry was heading. It would also allow him to get the skilled RSE workers needed to help train his Kiwi workforce.

"It will give us a bit of momentum with things [and] they (Vanuatuans) provide about 15 per cent of our labour force.”

Webb said the decision was also important for many of his workers, some of whom have been working at his orchard for the last 10 years, as many of them were struggling economically.

"You hear about their families and all that and they've been over there and they've been struggling because they have no income as well ... so it's as important to them as it is to us.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Simon Webb, owner of Webb’s Fruit orchard in Cromwell, said the annoucemnt provided "surety" and relieved some stress about where the industry was heading.

Webb said the only gripe he had with the decision was that it did not provide much time for growers to organise those workers before they headed into their busiest period which was through summer.

"It's quite stressful, there are some growers out there that are having some pretty tough times ... but you don't want to gripe about it either because it is a really good thing."

Cabinet’s decision was made several weeks ago but was announced on Monday.

It comes as the Government faces considerable pressure to announce a plan to re-open New Zealand’s borders, and after a drop for Labour’s popularity in the latest poll.

Those details will come in a forum on Tuesday, August 12 where the Government will also release the advice from its expert group looking at the borders.

Unlike Australia, New Zealand has not indicated a vaccination target for when it will start re-opening borders.

As of Sunday night just under 750,000 Kiwis were fully vaccinated, about 17.8 per cent of the eligible population of those aged 16+.

New Zealand has shut its bubble with Australia as the Delta variant wrecks havoc there.

It retains a two-way travel bubble with the Cook Islands.