Housing crisis: Wellington misses first deadline of Government effort to increase housing density

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

Wellington’s councils have missed the first deadline in the Government’s years-long plan to increase the number of homes in central cities.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said it was “disappointing” the councils had missed the deadline for the “crucial” reports.

Wellington is the only large tier 1 urban area which has failed to publish by the July 31 deadline an assessment of how planning laws are affecting housing availability. The report will be published over a month late in September.

“The sooner we have this information through, the sooner action can be taken to address the housing crisis we inherited,” Woods said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington has missed the first deadline in the National Policy Statement on Urban Development.

The requirement comes from the national policy statement on urban development, which the Government issued in 2020 in a bid to force councils to allow more housing in central areas, by removing the ability to require car parks or set height limits less than six stories.

Most of the policy’s serious teeth have not yet kicked in yet and will not kick in this year, despite a severe housing shortage.

But councils in tier 1 and 2 urban areas, which cover most of the country’s cities, were supposed to get to work immediately, producing reports by last Saturday that assessed how their planning laws were responding to demand for new housing.

When asked about a push to speed up the implementation of the policy statement in January, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern specifically pointed towards this early deadline, saying this would spark action from councils.

The Housing Business Assessments for Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Hamilton have all been completed, with several published on council websites.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Megan Woods said it was disappointing Wellington had missed the deadline.

But a spokesperson for Wellington City Council said the various councils in the area were not planning to deliver their report until September.

Woods said it was disappointing that some councils were not meeting the deadline, but would not discuss the tools the Government had to force councils to meet the dates it had set out.

“These assessments are crucial for identifying what the current gaps are in urban centres’ development capacity, and what the shortfalls are in their ability to deliver affordable housing,” Woods said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Liam Hodgetts said the requirement was well-meaning but clumsy.

Wellington City Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts​ said the deadline was a “well-intentioned but clumsy directive” from the Government.

He said Wellington’s councils would usually complete a similar assessment every three years and had done one in 2019, meaning this report was out of cycle.

“The work required to produce these things is considerable, hence the delays.I understand other Councils across the country are finding the directive difficult to achieve within the time specified.”

“We have raised this with the Ministry for the Environment and they didn’t seem concerned. Ours should be finished the end of September.”

Hodgetts added that Wellington was ahead of other councils in actually implementing the NPS-UD as it had integrated it into its spatial plan.

Wellington housing activist Marko Garlick from lobby group A City For People, who strongly backs the the national policy statement , said the permanent staff in the capital’s council appeared to be generally opposed to allowing new housing.

“The advice to counsellors is constantly conservative. Council officers frequently weigh the voices of existing homeowners in inner suburbs over people who need homes.

“Even in the midst of one of the worst housing crises in the world they are taking their sweet time with a lot of this stuff.”

The policy was designed by former Housing Minister Phil Twyford. When asked recently what would happen if councils did not obey the government's policy directive, he suggested they would end up in court.