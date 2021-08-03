Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to miss first day back in Parliament after catching a cold from daughter

The Government announced a travel corridor for seasonal workers and sets out a date to discuss New Zealand’s border measures for the future.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will miss the first day back in Parliament after a three-week recess after catching a cold from daughter Neve.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said Ardern appeared to have caught a cold that her daughter had picked up at pre-school.

As a consequence, she would be working from her Wellington residence at Premier House, but wouldn't be able to attend the first Question Time of the session – an anticipated event after the second-longest break from Parliamentary scrutiny all year.

RICKY WILSON Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her daughter. (File photo.)

Ardern’s duties will be carried out by deputy prime minister Grant Robertson.

She will also be absent from two informal press conferences that would usually happen on a Tuesday in Parliament on her way into a caucus meeting in the morning and the House in the afternoon.

Parliament returns on Tuesday after a new poll showed Labour losing some of its commanding polling lead amid pressure over the border and New Zealand’s path out of the pandemic.

National leader Judith Collins, whose party did not benefit significantly from Labour’s drop, has been running a “Demand the Debate” billboard campaign over the three-week break, when such Parliamentary debates have been absent.

It is likely National would have been seeking to attack Ardern on several issues in Question Time on Tuesday, such as the decision to fund a meth rehab programme run by a gang member and ill-defined plans to regulate hate speech.

Question Time will go on as usual at 2pm.

Ardern was in Parliament for her Cabinet meeting and post-Cabinet press conference on Monday, but that was not a regular sitting day.

The Prime Minister’s Office have been asked if Ardern will get a Covid-19 test, as the Ministry of Health encourages anyone with flu-like symptoms to do.