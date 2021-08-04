Housing crisis: Reserve Bank admits consistently getting house price projections wrong

The Reserve Bank has admitted its house price forecasts have been consistently wrong in the past decade.

The bank, which has kept the cash rate and thus interest rates consistently low in recent years as house prices have exploded, told a parliamentary select committee its forecasts had been off by an average of 5.2 per cent since 2010, with house prices rising consistently higher than forecast.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party MP Nicola Willis said the Reserve Bank was making circular arguments.

Much of that was concentrated in the Covid-19 period, with the average miss being a lower 3.9 per cent outside of Covid-19.

The answers to the select committee come as MPs and analysts have expressed disbelief at both Treasury and the Reserve Bank’s housing forecasts, particularly recent ones which forecast serious stabilisation as a result of the Government’s suite of policy changes.

They also revealed that a new technical working group was secretly set up to review how house prices were forecast.

The bank blamed higher migration and lower mortgage rates for the misses.

“Over the past decade, the key drivers of this deviation have been that migration has tended to turn out higher than forecast and mortgage interest rates have tended to be lower than our forecasts would imply.

“Both of these factors have contributed to house price inflation tending to turn out higher than anticipated over this period,” the bank wrote.

National Party MP and housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said it was very worrying that the Reserve Bank had been getting the figures wrong, given how big of a player it was in the housing market.

“Anyone looking back in the past 12 months would see that the Reserve Bank’s incredible low interest rates have put a match to the tinderbox that is our housing shortage,” Willis said.

She noted that the Reserve Bank had blamed mortgage rates for part of the miss, which was a “pretty circular argument” given the bank had a role in creating them.

Willis and Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick have been calling for Treasury and the Reserve Bank to be allowed by Labour MPs on the committee to appear in person to defend their forecasting.

Swarbrick said the bank’s moves in recent years had led to the housing market being “awash with cheap money”.

She noted that the Reserve Bank was now talking about housing market “stability” rather than housing market “affordability” despite a memorandum of understanding between the Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr about how the bank should keep house price affordability in mind.

“That interpretation of housing affordability has slipped into something called ‘house price sustainability’ – which is an entirely different thing. You can have a ‘sustainable market’ that is incredibly unaffordable,” Swarbrick said.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said basically every economist had got house price projections wrong in recent years.

Asked if the Reserve Bank’s actions had made her remit to keep housing affordable impossible, she said it was not her role to discuss the Reserve Bank – and her job was increasing housing supply.

Many analysts expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates in the second half of the year, given robust inflation.