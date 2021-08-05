Covid-19 NZ: Vaccination mass roll-out is the final test of the DHB system before it disappears

OPINION: The biggest irony of the vaccination roll-out is that the Government is reliant on a system they are in the process of dismantling.

New Zealand’s 20 district health boards, from the tiny West Coast organisation to the huge behemoths in Auckland, are the ones actually putting the jabs in arms, despite their forecast demise in the next few years.

It’s a bit like driving the car you are getting rid of to the scrapyard: You only need it to make one more trip, but it’s pretty important that it does.

Eugene Hoshiko/AP NZ’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out is ramping up nationwide.

And the roll-out – which is neither the incredible success or devastating failure partisans on both sides would like it to be – will push that decentralised system to its limits. Inter-regional rivalries and jealousies are already rife in New Zealand, but could get a lot worse if in one area you can get a jab in September and in another you have to wait until November.

READ MORE:

* District health board plans show Covid-19 vaccinations could extend to February

* Covid-19: Wellington will have mass vaccination 'festival' in October to target 'hesitant' people



This may sound unlikely, but the discrepancies are already pretty stark, and administering thousands of vaccines a day is harder than administering hundreds.

STUFF The Government announced a travel corridor for seasonal workers and sets out a date to discuss New Zealand’s border measures for the future.

DHB system will lead to unpalatable regional disparities

Already you are far more likely to have had a dose at the top of the South Island in Nelson Marlborough, where there’s been about one jab for every two people, than across the Cook Strait in Wellington, where there’s been less than a jab for every third person, despite Wellington actually having an international border workforce.

You’re worst placed if you’re in Taranaki, where there have been just 28,463 doses of the vaccine administered – about one jab for every five people (23 per cent) – and you need two jabs, remember.

Oddly, despite giving out less doses per head of population than any other DHB, Taranaki is apparently exceeding its current target by 7 per cent.

That’s possibly a bit of the issue with letting each DHB set its own target: They set ones they can beat and brag about. No local arm of a centralised national body would be able to get away with such a thing.

The regional variation that each DHB will introduce is part of the problem with our roadmap out of here. People would love the Prime Minister to give them a number, to say once we vaccinate 85 per cent of the population we can open up the border. But what happens when that 85 per cent means 98 per cent in Hamilton and 65 per cent in New Plymouth?

A more centralised system might not result in more jabs getting into more arms faster, of course. But it would undoubtedly cut down on a bit of the confusion around the way the mass roll-out will go from here, as we move from vaccinating those who need it most to just vaccinating everyone.

On Wednesday morning a handful of DHBs proactively released their plans for the rest of the year. Immediately there was a fire to put out for the Prime Minister on her morning media slots as Wellington’s Capital and Coast DHB was planning on rolling out vaccines throughout February, two months after everyone was supposed to be at least “offered” a vaccine.

To be fair to CCDHB, this last few months was seen as a “wash-up” phase to catch anyone missed, and they soon told media the plan was actually out of date, so we shouldn’t really worry about it.

Plus, at least they had a plan, which looked like a real human had sat down and thought about how to distribute hundreds of thousands of jabs throughout the region. Our biggest DHBs in Auckland didn’t proactively release a plan at all.

The problem with keeping calm and carrying on: Delta

If you zoom out to the national level, the Government can correctly say that the roll-out is going roughly as expected earlier this year. Group 2 is somehow still not fully finished, with only about 80 per cent of the frontline workforce receiving both jabs, but we have well and truly started something akin to mass vaccination, with 42,000 doses administered on Tuesday. That silly line someone drew at the Ministry of Health is roughly being followed.

This still puts us at the bottom of the OECD for vaccinations of course, which is an indictment on the Government, but there are defences worth exploring. Most other countries aren’t doing a Pfizer-only roll-out: If we were using the AstraZeneca and Jansen we had ordered right now things could look quite different, but Pfizer does appear to be the gold standard both in terms of safety and efficacy.

Even if AstraZeneca is less likely to give you a blood clot than a contraceptive pill, the perception of its danger is a nightmare by itself.

New Zealand is also less desperate because there is no Covid-19 on the loose here, meaning we haven’t drafted every doctor in the country into a national vaccination army.

Our Covid-free status has resulted in us being near the top of the OECD for employment and wage growth indicators right now, showing you don’t necessarily need a vaccine to keep the economy ticking over, you just need normal life to continue, along with high house prices.

But the big problem with the defence that it is fine to wait and follow the plan from early this year is that the pandemic has dramatically changed since that plan was made.

The delta variant will not be as easy to put down if an outbreak starts here as the small clusters we were seeing back then. We only have to look across the ditch at Australia to see how a bit of complacency can soon turn into a months-long nightmare.