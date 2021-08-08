'No longer the party of rural NZ' — National members furious following conference

Judith Collins said National can win the next election if it remained focused.

Some National members were left furious after a three-day party conference resulted in a board with no rural members and president Peter Goodfellow keeping his job.

National’s board controls its out-of-Parliament activities, having a large role in fundraising, marketing, and the crucial selection of candidates.

One National Party delegate told Stuff rural members were resigning in serious numbers and National was “no longer the party of rural New Zealand”. They spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“Losing rural members already. Rural New Zealand is not happy.”

Another member described it as a “cluster f....” saying Auckland had taken over the party and the weekend’s conference was the worst in over a decade.

“The party has no money and everyone thinks Peter [Goodfellow] is good at fundraising. I’m afraid I’m not seeing it,” the member said.

“[National leader Judith Collins] was the only thing that carried it.”

Former National Party cabinet minister and speaker David Carter immediately resigned from the board when Goodfellow retained his role. He told Stuff he had no confidence in Goodfellow so it would be hypocritical for him to stay on.

“The review of the campaign last year said that the two major faults were that the governance was not good and the fundraising was inadequate,” Carter said.

LAWRENCE SMITH National leader Judith Collins said the party could ‘easily’ win in 2023.

“Neither of those two things will now change because Peter Goodfellow will continue to be at the helm, so I've got better things to do with my time.”

Four members of the board were elected by the party's delegates, including one re-election for Stefan Sunde.

The new board members were leaked to a National Party meme page, which Stuff understands has prompted some upset.

Collins defended the lack of rural members by pointing out she had a rural background herself, and that the National Party elected the best people for roles without quotas.

LAWRENCE SMITH The conference was held in South Auckland

“We pick the right people for the job, and they are picked democratically by all the delegates who are here this weekend,” Collins said.

Goodfellow said he had not seen Carter’s comments so he would not respond to them.

“Our members get to vote on a board and the board gets to vote on the president. So that's the process, and the 700-plus delegates that we have here have chosen to elect this board, and this board has chosen to support me in this role,” Goodfellow said.

“I regard that as a privilege.”

Goodfellow has been criticised repeatedly for the party’s vetting of candidates, after a chaotic Auckland Central selection race last year and the nomination of Jake Bezzant for the seat of Upper Harbour. Bezzant has been accused of serious misconduct which he denies.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff National Party president Peter Goodfellow kept his job.

Disquiet over conversion therapy vote

Collins made unity a large focus of her speech to the conference.

But her caucus’ decision to block vote against the conversion therapy ban earlier this week ruffled many feathers, with the Young Nats openly disagreeing with the stance.

National and ACT both say they agreed with banning the practice but the bill currently went too far by possibly criminalising parents. However, ACT decided to vote for it at first reading while National completely rejected it.

A message from liberal National MP Chris Bishop to a member of the public, leaked on Twitter, confirmed that he was not happy voting against the bill himself.

LAWRENCE SMITH Collins did not focus much on the He Puapua report.

Collins: National can ‘easily’ win in 2023

Collins’ main speech at the conference featured no new policy outside of a promised tech summit.

She did use the opportunity to promise that the party could “easily” win the next election if it stayed focused.

“The next election will be on us quickly. We have just over two years. It is an election that is easily winnable – if National focuses on the things that matter to New Zealand – to those kiwis who deserve more,” Collins said.

She laid out seven areas the party would focus on: Lifting incomes, growing the technology sector, getting houses built, getting Kiwis home from overseas safely, education, crime, and health.

“Our purpose is to make New Zealand a great place to live, work and raise a family with a strong economy, so we can lift incomes, invest in the environment, and have world-class healthcare and education.”

She told media it was key the party stopped talking about itself, instead focusing on issues of importance to Kiwis.

National’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop floated the idea of using a points-based system for managed isolation earlier on in the day.

The party’s mental health spokesman Matt Doocey said the party would start a new rural mental health fund.

LAWRENCE SMITH Former Prime Minister John Key said National could win in 2023.

John Key says National can win

Former National Party Prime Minister Sir John Key said National could win the next election if it stayed focused on the big issues.

“The party itself would admit it has gone through a bit of a tough time over the last few years and the election result was, you know, a million miles away from what they would have ever hoped of, but they've really got to put that behind them now look forward,” Key said.

“I think they're trying to do that and regroup and ultimately get on to the messages that the voters want to hear about because they are much more receptive than people might believe.”

He said managed isolation was a “complete failure” from the Government and there was other “fertile ground” for National to exploit.

Key said Goodfellow had tremendous experience but would not stay on as president forever.