Electricity Authority 'disappointed' after customers left without power, is reviewing the blackout event

Energy Minister Megan Woods says she has received assurances from power companies that electricity will be working on Tuesday night.

The Electricity Authority says it’s “disappointed” some people were left without power on Monday night, and will be reviewing the blackout event.

Cities and towns across the North Island were plunged into darkness on one of the coldest nights of the year on Monday. In a statement on Tuesday night, the authority said that as the industry regulator, it is “concerned about the system response”.

“Transpower as the electricity system operator is responsible for managing supply emergencies and providing information on security of supply. Transpower issued notices and requested action by participants to balance supply and demand.

“This resulted in power cuts for many consumers without warning. The authority does not consider this acceptable and we will be reviewing the event,” the authority said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Government said a market failure and “commercial decisions” were to blame for Monday night's power blackouts.

Energy Minister Megan Woods gave assurances that such blackouts would not happen again on Tuesday night.

Woods pointed the finger at Genesis Energy, the owner of the Huntly power station, which did not turn on its third coal/gas boiler as it did not expect it would be needed. This was despite Transpower forecasting huge demand early on Monday morning as it was set to be one of the coldest nights of the year.

She also said Transpower, which operates the national grid, had taken about twice as much power out of the system as was actually needed.

The Government is demanding answers from the industry over major power outages in parts of the country on Monday night, with National saying the situation was “third world”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had said it was “not good enough” that people couldn’t heat their homes.

Breakfast Demand for electricity hit an all-time high nationwide, with Transpower asking power companies to reduce their load.

Woods wrote to power generators on Tuesday morning demanding answers and assurances there would be enough power by 2pm on Tuesday, as Huntly had not been operating at full capacity and the cable linking the North and South islands had been operating at half-capacity.

Entering Parliament on Tuesday, Woods told reporters the outage was the result of “commercial decisions” and was avoidable.

“This appears to be a commercial constraint rather than a physical constraint,” Woods said.

There had been enough capacity in the system, but it was not all used, she said.

Woods also said there was insufficient communication with customers.

“I am incredibly sorry that New Zealanders were in that situation. What I am going to continue to do as the minister of energy is make sure that we've got a system that is serving New Zealanders,” Woods said.

Woods said there would be an extra 540 megawatts of capacity in the system on Tuesday night.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Megan Woods has demanded explanations from power and transmission companies.

Genesis: ‘Unique set of circumstances’ meant boiler was not on

A Genesis Energy spokesperson said it hadn’t expected to need one of its gas/coal boilers, but a “unique set of circumstances” had reduced North Island generation capacity at its Tokaanu hydro plant near Taupō and at the Waipipi wind farm.

The boiler would have then taken several hours to get operational.

Gale-force winds earlier in the day at Tokaanu pushed weed into the intake, and then a sudden decline in wind in the evening affected central North Island wind generation.

John Hawkins/Stuff The Government is still trying to work out exactly where the problem started.

“There was no third Rankine [boiler] operating as there was sufficient generation capacity available to the market prior to the loss of generation at Tokaanu and sudden decline in wind generation that coincided with peak demand,” the spokesperson said.

“A Rankine unit takes several hours to become operational and would not have met demand in the circumstances during last night’s peak.”

The Government is the majority shareholder in Genesis Energy.

PM: This isn't good enough

On Tuesday morning, Ardern said it was not good enough that Kiwis could not heat their homes.

“Even if it really was a peak on an extremely cold night, it is still not good enough that we weren't able to warm our homes.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it’s not clear all the power that could have been generated was.

Woods had asked the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to co-ordinate a response to the issue.

Woods rejected any argument that the Government’s oil and gas exploration ban had contributed to this issue, noting new gas had not been discovered in New Zealand waters since 2000.

“The decision we made in 2018 around ending new oil and gas exploration would not have resulted in any additional generation in the system. They would still be in exploration, not a production stage – and what we have seen is that we have not had an offshore gas find in New Zealand since 2000,” Woods said.

In a letter to power generators on Tuesday morning, she demanded to know what actions had been taken by the companies the day before and sought reassurances that all possible capacity was in use.

“New Zealand consumers do not expect our electricity market to fail under demand pressures at any time, not least on a cold winter evening,” Woods wrote.

“This system has let New Zealanders down in this instance. I am seeking advice to ensure this does not happen again.”

1 NEWS Jacinda Ardern says the August 9 power outages weren't good enough.

On Monday night, Transpower first issued an emergency notice to power distribution companies after demand outstripped supply, asking them to urgently reduce demand to avoid serious damage to the grid.

This led to rolling and deliberate blackouts in some areas, particularly in the central North Island and Waikato.

Tens of thousands of homes were plunged into darkness on an evening with temperatures in the low single digits.

Other power companies managed to avoid blackouts by managing demand with reduced hot water.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff National leader Judith Collins says the situation was “so third world”.

National: ‘Third world’ situation

National Party leader Judith Collins said the situation was “so third world” and blamed it on the Government’s ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration.

“My thoughts go out to the elderly, the parents with young children, and the medically dependent, and those who have had their power disconnected, because this Labour government virtue signals but can’t deliver,” Collins wrote on Facebook.

Collins said Woods should be sacked over the matter on her way into caucus on Tuesday.

“We’ve got New Zealanders absolutely ropeable that this happened, and with no plan in place from the Government.”

“[The prime minister] should find a minister who can dedicate themselves to energy and resources. It’s not that Megan Woods can’t do anything, but she simply hasn’t been able to do anything on housing or energy and resources.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The weather was a major factor in the mass power outages on Monday night.

ACT energy spokesman Simon Court also blamed the Government.

“The Government may argue it is not responsible for this crisis. One thing is for sure – if it doesn't change its thinking, it won't be responsible for getting us out of this,” Court said.

“The focus should be on security of supply and affordable electricity, not banning certain fuels.”

Green Party energy spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said the Government needed to help develop more renewable energy production.

“Everyone has a right to be able to turn on their heater in winter and, in a climate emergency, the Government has a responsibility to ensure our power comes from clean sources,” Genter said.

“Fossil fuels failed to deliver reliable electricity last night, so the Government needs to take action to encourage more new renewable generation, greater resilience in the power grid, and smarter energy efficiency and conservation.”

While new exploration permits were banned in 2018, existing permits can still be used. Gas and coal are still used to generate electricity in New Zealand, particularly when lake levels are low.

– additional reporting by Ellen O'Dwyer