Afghanistan: Green MP calls to expand evacuation efforts amid harrowing tales

There are calls to expand evacuation efforts in Afghanistan as harrowing stories of civilians hiding from the Taliban emerge.

South Auckland resident Nasima* fears for her 16-year-old sister in Kabul, who has told her militants are going door to door “taking young women as their sex slaves”.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman wants the eligibility criteria to be expanded, so family members of Afghan Kiwis like Nasima’s sister, as well as other vulnerable groups, can be evacuated.

Rahmat Gul/AP Taliban fighters have regained control of Afghanistan after US troops withdrew from the region in July.

“My family has lost hope, they believe this is the end. Their only chance is this plane the New Zealand government is sending to Afghanistan to save Kiwis,” Nasima said.

READ MORE:

* Our responsibility to support those who supported us: Jacinda Ardern plans to evacuate Afghan nationals and Kiwis amid Taliban takeover

* Jacinda Ardern has not ruled out sending Defence Force to Afghanistan to get New Zealanders out

* How Afghanistan's military collapsed: Illicit deals and mass desertions to the Taliban



Nasima immigrated to New Zealand in 2013 from Afghanistan and lives with her husband and two children in Manukau, south Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman says the government needs to evacuate the families of Afghan Kiwis, and other vulnerable groups.

Her mother and six siblings are in hiding in Kabul. Her father was killed by the Taliban on Friday as militants reclaimed territories on the back of the United States’ withdrawal.

Ghahraman, who came to New Zealand as a refugee in 1990, said New Zealand needs to help who it can.

“This is an absolute humanitarian crisis, and if we’re going in, we can't really leave any seats empty on those planes,” she said.

Rahmat Gul/AP A south Auckland woman fears for her 16-year-old sister in Kabul who tells her militants are going door to door “taking young women as sex slaves (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

“I think we absolutely have a responsibility given that we have the ability to go there and get the categories that Cabinet has decided on.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that 53 New Zealanders and 37 Afghan nationals, and their immediate family, will be evacuated from Afghanistan over the next month.

The number of Kiwis stranded in Afghanistan has since expanded to 104.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Amin Vakili worked for the Afghanistan government before he moved to New Zealand in 2012. He still has family near Kabul, who he has been unable to contact since the Taliban came through.

On Thursday, a Defence Force Hercules took off from Auckland’s Whenuapai Air Base to try and rescue them.

Ghahraman wants to see eligibility rules relaxed to include the families of Afghan Kiwis, and people who are at particular risk like human rights activists and journalists.

She said foreigners who have visas and are eligible to leave, but whose countries aren’t able to get them, should also be aided.

“We are one of the countries that actually has a Defence Force plane that's actually going there that will land and get people,” she said.

“It will be devastating if we then leave people behind who are at risk, and who are actually the family members of Kiwis.”

However, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi told Stuff individuals like Nasima’s family are not likely to be eligible for evacuation, based on the criteria.

They declined to comment further.

*Name has been changed.