Covid-19 NZ: Delta outbreak will likely be the biggest cluster yet

And now we wait.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended the nationwide lockdown until the end of the week on Monday, saying it was still too early to know whether the Delta outbreak is contained, as case numbers jumped to 107 and more than 14,000 contacts were identified.

The cluster is likely to expand in coming days to be the largest yet, with one expert saying the country is “flying headlong into the unknown”.

By the end of the week it should be known how large the cluster grew while undetected, and how much of an impact the lockdown has had at stamping it out.

Auckland, where almost all of the infections and cases are, will remain in lockdown for the rest of the month – with many expecting the lockdown will last even longer.

Ardern has also instructed the Speaker to suspend the sitting of Parliament, leading to outrage from the Opposition.

The lockdown remains national despite no Covid-19 being found outside of Auckland or Wellington yet either in the community or wastewater testing. Of the eight Wellington cases, only one is thought to have been infected outside of their home in the capital.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern with a heat map used to show where contacts of known cases had travelled.

Yet Ardern emphasised that hundreds of close contacts of the current cases were fanned around the country, and any one of them could be incubating the virus.

“The safest option for all of us right now is to hold the course for longer,” Ardern said.

“We don't yet believe we've reached the peak of this outbreak yet, or necessarily the edge of it.”

“Cases may continue to get worse before they get better.”

Many of the new infections appeared to be a result of a church service held last Sunday in Auckland, which was mostly attended by Pasifika. About half of the entire outbreak and most of the new cases were Pasifika.

Bloomfield said it was not yet clear that the service was really a “super-spreader” event however as it was the type of event where they would expect infections – with many people singing in close quarters over several hours.

“The single event with the most number of cases is the Assembly of God church event, but people were actually together for quite a few hours,” Bloomfield said.

The lockdown extension comes after 35 new cases in the community were reported on Monday, the largest one-day rise since April of 2020, growing the cluster to 107 cases.

Experts expect it could take weeks to eliminate, and that it will likely overtake last year’s August cluster as New Zealand’s largest outbreak in coming days.

Ardern said the transmission rate - the amount of people that each case infects, on average – was at around six or higher in the early undetected days of the outbreak, when it had a “head start”.

“It needs to be less than one in order for the virus to be stamped out,” Ardern said.

Modeller Rodney Jones, who has provided advice to the prime minister throughout the pandemic, told Stuff the country was flying “headlong into the unknown” because Delta was so much more infectious, and Auckland would need to be in lockdown for weeks.

“It’s going to take a long while to bend this curve. The numbers could get a lot bigger while we do that,” Jones said.

“I am very worried, particularly with 50 per cent Pasifika, who are our essential workers. The next two to three days are among the most important in New Zealand's recent history.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield said he had advised to keep the country in lockdonwn.

University of Auckland modeller Shaun Hendy said by the end of the week it should be clear whether or not the virus had spread to other regions.

"By the end of the week we should be fairly confident about whether spread has been detected in other regions, or not. And if there's no detection in those regions they might be able to move to say, level 3,” Hendy said.

Ardern said her officials were working on new protocols for how to handle different parts of the country being different levels simultaneously.

Ardern also announced that she would advise the Speaker to suspend the House for a week, based on advice from Bloomfield.

She said all ministers would be available to appear before Parliament’s select committees, which will continue virtually.

National leader Judith Collins said the decision to suspend Parliament sittings was undemocratic.

“There are important questions that need to be asked as to how Delta got into New Zealand. Suspending Parliament means the Government avoids this scrutiny,” Collins said.

Seven people have been hospitalised as part of the outbreak, but none are in need intensive care.