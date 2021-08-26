Covid-19 NZ: Parliamentary staff wary of return to work amid Delta outbreak

PM Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay head the briefing for August 26, where 68 new community cases of Covid-19 were announced.

Several Parliamentary workers say it would be unsafe for Parliament to resume sitting during the level 4 lockdown.

The employees, who work in a variety of roles across the building, said calls to bring back the House by National and ACT were premature.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked the Speaker to suspend planned sittings of the House this week, saying advice from Health Director General Dr. Ashley Bloomfield suggested flying MPs in from all over the country was too risky.

National and ACT have both decried this move and launched separate petitions on the matter.

National leader Judith Collins has said her party could support a single week’s suspension but some sort of arrangement must be made by the following week.

Seymour said the “diktat” was a “historic low”.

Both have called for the Epidemic Response Committee, which was chaired by the Leader of the Opposition, to return at the “very least”. However, this would require Parliament to meet as the committee can only be established by the House.

The staffers all spoke to Stuff on the condition of anonymity.

One said “hundreds” of staff are needed for the House to sit.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Parliament sitting while socially-distanced in 2020.

“Staff would feel very unsafe all going to work together,” the staffer said.

“There would be hundreds of staff on Precinct during any sitting day, and a pandemic is not the right time in order to have at most an extra 3-6 sitting days.”

Another said bringing MPs into Wellington would create unnecessary risk.

“Shipping MPs into Wellington from all corners of the country is a bad idea that would create unnecessary risk, especially when the majority of MPs are probably more useful at home than they are in Parliament.”

A third said they were worried given how transmissible the Delta strain of Covid is.

“It’s hard to know without knowing what it would look like in terms of social distancing and safety measures – I would say that if people are catching the Delta variant just by being in the same corridor as other people then two metres distancing might not even cut it,” they said.

Speaker Trevor Mallard said he agreed with the staff that Parliament should not sit if it could not do so safely.

He said he had a responsibility as the ultimate employer of Parliamentary staff to “to do everything I think is reasonable to stop the spread of the virus.”

There were alternatives being worked on however.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Parliament is not sitting, but daily Covid-19 press conferences are being held in the theatrette.

“I can give you an assurance that I am working with other MPs on developing alternatives to minimise risk to MPs and their families and the community,” Mallard said.

“The number of staff who would be required to come in, if we did anything, you could count them on one hand.”

Mallard said the House could sit with as little as two people if needed.

While Parliament is not sitting the Beehive is in use, with ministerial staff coming to work and press conferences being held in the theatrette.

Collins said staff coming back to work was a matter for Parliamentary service, but remote working arrangements could be used to operate the building successfully.

“It’s worth noting that Parliamentary staff and officers of Parliament as well as MPs are considered essential workers,” Collins said.

“There are important questions that need to be asked of the Government as to how Delta got into New Zealand, and its response to the outbreak.”

“What we’ve seen from Select Committees so far this week is Labour behaving as it always does, blocking proper scrutiny of its actions by the Opposition.”

Mallard said the Business Committee, who control the operation of the House, were likely to meet on Friday to discuss the week ahead.