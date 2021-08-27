Covid-19 NZ: National and ACT reject plan for virtual Parliament and Question Time

Jacinda Ardern explains why Northland will join Auckland at alert level 4 while the rest of the country moves to level 3.

A plan for virtual sittings of Parliament held under level 3 or 4 lockdown has been rejected by National and ACT.

The plan was discussed by the Business Committee, where any major decision needs to the agreement of both National and Labour.

But National and ACT have rejected the proposal, that would have allowed MPs to attend the House by videolink and Question Time to be held.

This could lead to the House remaining suspended as Labour argue it is too dangerous for it to return.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The House sitting with social distancing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked Speaker Trevor Mallard to suspend the House last week on advice from the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, who said an in-person House presented too much risk.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said it was disappointing the Opposition had rejected the proposal - and implied the House would end up sitting in some form.

"It's extremely disappointing National and ACT do not consider that sending MPs to Wellington is a safety issue at Level 3/Level 4 in a Delta environment,” Hipkins said.

“Restricted inter-regional movement is designed to stop the spread of the virus and National and ACT MPs will now likely travel to Wellington, including from Auckland. Labour MPs based outside Wellington will not travel. A safer alternative was proposed that would ensure Opposition parties could scrutunise the Government."

National’s shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop said National’s position was that if the Prime Minister could hold in-person press conferences with media under level 4 Parliament should be able to sit.

“It can’t be correct that you can have people gathered with the Prime Minsiter for the 1pm presser but Parliament can’t sit,” Bishop said.

“We don't think the Zoom Parliament will help or provide a substitute for democratic accountability provided by Parliament sitting.”

The committee was unable to reach a decision last week, forcing Ardern to ask the Speaker to keep Parliament in recess unilaterally, under heavy criticism from National and ACT.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Judith Collins has said if Breakfast TV can be filmed Parliament should be able to sit.

National and ACT have argued that the House should be able to sit in some form for democratic legitimacy, with virtual select committees controlled by Labour majorities a poor substitute. Labour has argued that bringing MPs from around the country into Parliament during lockdown would needlessly endanger their families and staff.

Stuff has obtained a copy of plans that were discussed at the Business Committee on Friday evening. It's understood they have been prepared following discussions between National, Labour, and the Speaker, by the Speaker’s Office and the Office of the Clerk.

They include changes to the sitting orders to allow MPs to “attend” the House from anywhere via a video-link.

Speaker Trevor Mallard and a single minister would need to be present on the Parliamentary precinct but not necessarily from within the debating chamber.

It has also obtained a copy of a document detailing how Question Time would work under such an arrangement.

The format would merge the free-flowing Question Time with the more formal Ministerial Statements, where Ministers are questioned at greater length over a single topic.

Fewer questions would be allowed as the answers would be expected to be longer.

Questions were also expected to be “substantive” rather than “general” but it was agreed that there needed to be “scope to question the PM broadly”.

Collins said it was National's preference to have some MPs still attend the House in-person.

“Our ideal is to have at least some MPs – at the discretion of their leaders – able to come into Parliament, to have physical sitting as well as virtual,” Collins said.

“Parliament is not a nice-to-have it is a must-have.

She said the Opposition-led Epidemic Response Committee should be reinstated and automatically return whenever an alert level change happened.

Collins said she would be keen to travel to Wellington from Auckland to participate as an essential worker.

Ardern was asked about the matter at the end of her press conference on Friday, when she signalled that New Zealand would remain in level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday, and Auckland longer.

She said she would leave the matter to Leader of the House Chris Hipkins.

A spokesman for Hipkins said the matter was currently being discussed by the Business Committee.