Covid-19 NZ: Plan for virtual Parliament and Question Time under lockdown revealed

Jacinda Ardern explains why Northland will join Auckland at alert level 4 while the rest of the country moves to level 3.

A plan for virtual sitings of Parliament held under level 3 or 4 lockdown has been obtained by Stuff.

The plan is currently being discussed by the Business Committee, where any major decision needs to the agreement of both National and Labour.

It is not yet clear if National will accept the proposal however.

The committee was unable to reach a decision last week, leading to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern having to ask the Speaker to keep Parliament in recess unilaterally, under heavy criticism from National and ACT.

National and ACT have argued that the House should be able to sit in some form for democratic legitimacy, with virtual select committees controlled by Labour majorities a poor substitute. Labour has argued that bringing MPs from around the country into Parliament during lockdown would needlessly endanger their families and staff.

Stuff has obtained a copy of plans that are being discussed at the Business Committee on Friday evening. It's understood they have been prepared following discussions between National, Labour, and the Speaker.

They include changes to the sitting orders to allow MPs to “attend” the House from anywhere via a video-link.

Speaker Trevor Mallard and a single minister would need to be present on the Parliamentary precinct but not necessarily from within the debating chamber.

It has also obtained a copy of a document detailing how Question Time would work under such an arrangement.

The format would merge the free-flowing Question Time with the more formal Ministerial Statements, where Ministers are questioned at greater length over a single topic.

Fewer questions would be allowed as the answers would be expected to be longer.

Questions were also expected to be “substantive” rather than “general” but it was agreed that there needed to be “scope to question the PM broadly”.

Ardern was asked about the matter at the end of her press conference on Friday, when she signalled that New Zealand would remain in level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday, and Auckland longer.

She said she would leave the matter to Leader of the House Chris Hipkins.

A spokesman for Hipkins said the matter was currently being discussed by the Business Committee.

Shadow leader of the House Chris Bishop has been asked for comment.

