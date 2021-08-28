National Party reshuffle: Judith Collins strips Chris Bishop of key portfolio

National Party leader Judith Collins​ has announced a surprise reshuffle of her caucus following a Friday-night caucus meeting.

The reshuffle has seen little movement around the rankings of MPs but many portfolios shift around. It has also formalised the demotion of former leader Todd Muller.

Most notably Chris Bishop has lost his Shadow Leader of the House portfolio, a key role that saw him involved in much of the party’s Parliamentary strategy.

Collins said Bishop was handing over the portfolio so he could focus on his other role as the spokesperson for the Covid-19 response.

READ MORE:

* Poll shows David Seymour above Judith Collins and Labour with twice the support of National

* Kiri Allan taunts 'chaotic' National in first speech back in the House

* Judith Collins says Todd Muller's future in National is a 'matter for caucus'



But the move follows some disquiet inside the party about Bishop, one of the party’s more prominent liberals.

Bishop is understood to have pushed for a conscience vote on the gay conversion therapy bill, which National opposed on-bloc at first reading. A private message to a member of the public where Bishop made clear his distaste for this vote was subsequently leaked.

Michael Woodhouse picks up the Shadow Leader of the House role, an upgrade from his current position as deputy.

He has lost his transport portfolio and handed it to David Bennett, who has in turn handed his agriculture portfolio to Barbara Kuriger.

Stuff Judith Collins on opening borders, electricity woes and the National Party conference

The reshuffle formalises some arrangements made after Muller was forced to announce his resignation when it was revealed he had been an anonymous source for a Newsroom article.

Muller’s trade and internal affairs portfolios officially go to Nicola Grigg and Simon O’Connor, respectively, although they had been acting spokespeople in those portfolios.

Returning MP Harete Hipango has become spokesperson for children/Oranga Tamariki, Whānau Ora, Māori development and Māori tourism.

Those last two did not exist as stand-alone portfolios when Collins announced her first reshuffle after the 2020 election. She has taken the children portfolio from deputy leader Shane Reti.

Collins has met with her caucus one-on-one via Zoom in the week leading up to the announcement to discuss their contributions.

“I’m confident this refreshed team will do an outstanding job of holding the Government to account and demonstrating our vision for a better New Zealand,” Collins said.