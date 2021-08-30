New Zealand-based Afghan woman says the Government has 'forgotten about people like us'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a bombing at Kabul airport has forced the end of New Zealand's current evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

An Afghan woman in New Zealand, who reconnected with her husband after he went missing for years, says people like her have been forgotten by the Government.

Her husband was unable to secure a visa to enter New Zealand to reunite with his family, instead left to hide from the Taliban in Kabul in an increasingly perilous situation.

He did not work for the New Zealand military in Afghanistan, but the woman says he is at high risk of being harmed by the Taliban and now has no foreseeable way to reunite with his family.

Stuff has agreed to not share the woman’s identity or certain facts which could lead to it, as she fears the Taliban using it to target her husband.

The family are members of the Hazara ethnic minority which, according to multiple reports and investigations by Amnesty International, the Taliban has massacred.

Speaking through tears from her Manawatū home, she said she last saw her husband in 2008 when he left her and their two children in Pakistan to head to Iran for work.

Their family was poor, with she and her husband illiterate and unable to afford a phone, she said.

A neighbour who had a phone they could use moved suddenly, removing the only contact the man had with his family.

The woman and children were granted visas to enter New Zealand as refugees in 2015, which the woman took up to keep the children safe.

DEFENCE FORCE/SUPPLIED A crowd of evacuees on board a Defence Force Hercules in Kabul, Afghanistan, as part of an effort to airlift out New Zealand citizens, their families, visa holders, and Afghans under threat after the Taliban took over the country.

Despite the move, the woman heard from her husband in 2017 after he got to her family in Afghanistan, she said.

“He had gone to Pakistan to look for us but couldn’t find us, but through my mother he got my number.”

A visa application in 2017 was turned down after Immigration New Zealand decided they were not in a true relationship, which the woman put down to the man having a poor interview.

“It can be difficult to understand how you just lose someone for several years,” she said. A man needs to go away for work, crossing borders that are not safe to cross, while a woman may have to move multiple times to stay safe from attacks.

“You can lose each other.”

RNZ An interpreter who worked for the New Zealand Defence Force in Afghanistan says time to escape is running out, as the Taliban go door-to-door looking for those who worked with the New Zealand government.

A lawyer helped with a second visa application, but it was turned down in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her husband was in regular contact, describing how Afghanistan had fallen to the Taliban, unsure what may happen next.

The group’s claims of cooperation and tolerance were not true, she said. “When women go out without proper head coverings, they are hit. They hit children in the streets.”

Abdul khaliq/AP Taliban commando fighters and officials attend a gathering to celebrate their victory in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan. A woman in New Zealand says her husband is stuck in Kabul hiding from the Taliban.

But his main concern was for his family in a foreign country, she said.

The children constantly asked after their father, while she spent her days crying and her nights struggling to sleep.

“I live in peace, but what is the point? What kind of peace is it if I’m struggling and having no sleep?”

While appreciating the situation was difficult, she believed the Government should be doing more.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Thursday it would no longer take resettlement applications from Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals, while the Government has ended efforts to evacuate anyone after a terror attack at Kabul’s international airport.

“I’m feeling the Government doesn’t care about the people living here who have loved ones overseas,” the woman said.

“It is not fair to forget us and leave us behind.”