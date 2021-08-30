Covid-19 NZ: Chris Hipkins admits misinterpreting vaccine delivery schedule by a month

Vaccine or virus? Declining the vaccine is far riskier than having it.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins says he inadvertently misled media when discussing the delivery timetable for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hipkins has been saying in recent days that the last large shipments of the vaccine will arrive in the country during October.

But in comments to media earlier this year, Hipkins repeatedly said the country would receive its entire shipment of 10 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the third quarter – September 30.

Hipkins said he misspoke when saying vaccines would arrive in the third quarter.

Asked about this discrepancy, Hipkins said he had received advice about the vaccine arriving “by October” and had interpreted that wrongly.

­“I was advised that agreement had been reached with Pfizer for all our vaccines to arrive by October, which I interpreted to be in the third quarter,” Hipkins said.

“I was subsequently advised the delivery schedule was through to the end of October. I accept that my statement at the time was not totally correct."

Chris Bishop said the vaccine roll-out was "incompetence on a mass scale".

Hipkins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have been talking about the October shipments because of worries that the current sky-high rate of vaccinations cannot be maintained until the very-large shipments in October.

Hipkins said last week that the country could not manage 80,000 doses every day, after managing that feat for the first time – but the country soon hit 91,000 doses in a single day, and is now averaging out at about 72,000 doses a day.

Ardern has promised more clarity on this issue in the coming days.

“I have always said that we are working on strategies so that we’re able to maintain the level of vaccination that we have currently,” Ardern said.

“I would say it’s not a matter of running out, it’s a matter of whether or not we are in a position where we need to have a little less demand than what we’re seeing at the moment.”

National’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said it was “unfortunate” Hipkins had got the date wrong.

“It’s unfortunate that the Minister has given out incorrect vaccine timetables, but the real point is we need vaccines into New Zealanders a lot quicker earlier this year,” Bishop said.

“It’s pretty extraordinary that we are now in a situation where the Government is trying to manage demand down – at the very time where we should be going for as many vaccinations as possible.”

“This is incompetence on a grand scale.”

The Government has not yet announced any managing of demand, but Stuff understands this could be achieved by tapering down the number of vaccines going to GPs if needed - although the Government would prefer not to.

This would mean large vaccination sites and drive-through clinics would remain in operation.

Many GPs and other primary sites are not on the BookMyVaccine website and are maintaining their own booking systems.