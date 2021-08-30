Covid-19 NZ: Māori Party boycott in-person Parliament under lockdown, express fury at National and ACT for rejecting virtual option

The Māori Party will not attend in-person sessions of Parliament under Covid-19 lockdown, saying National and ACT are endangering people by rejecting a virtual option.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she and fellow co-leader Rawiri Waititi would not be attending in-person Parliament.

The Green Party have also said they will only attend when Wellington is in level 3 – not on Tuesday, when it remains in level 4.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked the Speaker to suspend sitting of the House last week, but opted not to this week, saying she did not want to do so without the support of other parties.

The Speaker and Labour pushed a “virtual Parliament” option that would have allowed MPs to participate by video-link, but National and ACT have rejected this, saying Parliament needs to be in-person to work.

While Labour could technically force a virtual Parliament or suspend sittings for another week unilaterally, decisions about the House are usually handled on a bipartisan basis in the Business Committee.

National's Shadow Leader of the House Michael Woodhouse said democracy was “tactile” and he could not see why Ardern could hold 1pm press conferences with media but not appear in Parliament.

Ngarewa-Packer said National and ACT’s response reeked of “white privilege”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer will not attend Parliament in-person while the country was under alert level 4 (file photo).

“We will not allow National or ACT to dictate what oranga [welfare] looks like for us and so we will not be travelling to Wellington in level 4 conditions this week,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“We believe it is our role as leaders to lead by example, to continue practising alert levels 3 and 4 and proceed with caution in order to protect our whakapapa. National and ACT are putting us all at risk.”

“There is no reason why we cannot conduct parliamentary business via zoom; it’s the 21st century. We are no longer in the dinosaur age and so they could very well do with some support in coming into the digital era.”

Waititi said he was concerned Labour was allowing in-person Parliament to go ahead.

“It is a reckless move by National and ACT to intentionally disregard expert advice, for the sake of egos and politicking, and we are concerned that the Prime Minister is allowing for them to make this determination on their own and put us all at risk of taking Covid back to our vulnerable communities,” Waititi said.

All MPs in the House will be socially distanced and will need to wear a mask when not speaking.

Labour are only sending ministers already present in Wellington into the House.

National are sending five MPs into Wellington from around the country, but only one – leader Judith Collins - from Auckland.

ACT’s David Seymour has been living in Wellington during the level 4 lockdown and will be the only MP attending from his party.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said her party would not send an MP while Wellington was in level 4, but would in level 3. This would mean no MP would be present for Tuesday but one would be for Wednesday and Thursday, after Wellington enters level 3.

“All Green MPs and staff will work from home while Wellington is still at Alert Level 4. By blocking the ability for Parliament to meet remotely, National and ACT are selfishly choosing to risk the lives of our whānau and communities for political posturing,” Davidson said.

Co-leader James Shaw said it was not just about a small number of MPs in the chamber, but also cleaners and other staff.

“It’s not just about the twelve MPs who will be sitting in the Debating Chamber – it’s about the hundreds of potential close contacts that each of those twelve MPs represent,” Shaw said.

“There are cleaners, security staff, parliamentary staff, and the many hundreds of bubbles risked by travelling during Alert Level 4. An MP who chooses to travel from Auckland to Wellington will come into contact with dozens of people along the way.

“National and ACT blocked this safer option in the midst of an outbreak of the highly transmissible delta variant. Ironically, meeting in-person under Alert Level 4 reduces how many people can participate in parliamentary business because of physical distancing. On Zoom, all 120 MPs could be there.”

Seymour has argued that only one staffer should technically be required – the Clerk of the House.

His office released a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday complaining about her saying she was disappointed the House was coming back in-person, saying she was happy to speak to journalists in a smaller room than the debating chamber every day.