Covid-19: How Parliament will run while country is in lockdown

Parliament to sit this week after National and ACT reject virtual option.

Parliament will stay in level 4 conditions until Auckland’s alert level changes, despite Wellington moving to level 3 on Tuesday night.

It will meet for the first time since the new Delta outbreak emerged at 2pm on Tuesday, but in a very different form.

Labour, the Speaker, the Greens, and the Māori Party all believe Parliament should be sitting virtually instead of in person, but National and ACT rejected this plan.

The Business Committee did agree, however, that Parliament would remove all rules requiring certain numbers of MPs to be on the precinct to have their proxy votes counted.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff The debating chamber will look quite different.

Speaker Trevor Mallard told Stuff that since National leader Judith Collins had travelled to Wellington from Auckland, Parliament itself would stay in “level 4” mode all week.

That would mean an extremely limited number of staff and just 10 MPs at any one time in the debating chamber, which usually fits 120.

This would be made up of a maximum of five Labour MPs, three National MPs, and one MP from the Green Party, ACT, and the Māori Party.

The Māori Party has announced it will not send any MPs to Wellington, however, as the party does not believe it is safe. The Green Party will send either James Shaw or Jan Logie, who are both based in Wellington, on days the city is in alert level 3 – so no one on Tuesday.

Pool/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern leaving a 1pm Covid-19 presser. National and ACT have argued that the PM’s attendance at the daily pressers proves Parliament can be conducted safely.

Labour will only send ministers already in Wellington, which include Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins, and Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

National is flying MPs in from around the country, but only Collins is coming from Auckland, the epicentre of the current outbreak.

Also attending will be deputy leader Shane Reti, who has been in Wellington for some time, Todd McClay, Louise Upston, and Chris Bishop.

ACT’s leader David Seymour is already based in Wellington and will be the only ACT MP attending.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins holding a socially distanced press conference in the old upper house of Parliament.

The House will first debate two ministerial statements on Covid-19 on Tuesday before Question Time.

The Government will not spend the rest of the day passing various bits of legislation as it usually would, but may issue some health orders related to Covid-19 in the House later in the week.

An anti-lockdown protest is planned for Parliament’s grounds at around this time.

Mallard said the House would look very different however, with the Clerk David Wilson sitting at the Hansard table and no other staff in the room. This would mean MPs would have to fetch their own drinking water and would not be able to send messages via the messengers usually present on the House floor.

“There will be no runners for MPs, nothing like that operating,” Mallard said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins said she herself would rather be at home with her family.

He said a technician would likely be needed to control the microphones, and a single staffer to assist the Office of the Clerk outside of the chamber.

The Speaker’s office would not have any staff onsite other than him, but cleaners and security guards have remained working in Parliament throughout the outbreak.

ACT have indicated it does not intend to bring any staff into the building. Collins was accompanied by a press secretary on Monday.

Mallard’s usual ceremonial procession into the House will be canned, with Parliament’s giant golden mace simply placed in the chamber prior to the House sitting.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The House sitting under level 2 (file photo).

The public will not be allowed in the galleries above the House, save for three camera operators from the media. No print or radio reporters would be allowed into the press gallery.

Ardern has criticised National and ACT for not accepting the virtual Parliament option, but said she would not suspend the House again without their consent.

“I’m disappointed in that position. We were absolutely willing to make ourselves available for the scrutiny that, yes, we absolutely need to provide,” Ardern said on Sunday.

Maori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said National and ACT were endangering people by forcing an in-person Parliament.

“We believe it is our role as leaders to lead by example, to continue practising alert levels 3 and 4 and proceed with caution in order to protect our whakapapa. National and ACT are putting us all at risk,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

Mallard said her totally agreed with the position of the Māori Party.

National and ACT have consistently pointed to the continuation of in-person daily press briefings in the Beehive theatrette as evidence Parliament can continue safely.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A media conference in the Beehive theatrette.

Collins said on Monday, in a socially-distanced press conference in the old upper house of Parliament, that she herself would prefer to be home with her family, but she had a duty to the country.

“I would much rather be home with my family, they would rather I was there too,” Collins said.

“But why should I expect police officers and people who stack supermarket shelves to go and do their jobs and I'd rather stay at home?”

She said if Labour had wanted to stay virtual it could have bought back the Epidemic Response Committee but the idea of the virtual Parliament was “totally untested”.

Her shadow Leader of the House Michael Woodhouse said on Sunday that democracy was “tactile” and had to take place in person.

Seymour replied to a letter from Ardern about his position saying she was “denigrating” Parliament.

“ACT is disappointed that you have tried to use public health for political purposes,” Seymour said.

Parliamentary Services were asked on Monday if any of the ventilation systems in the building had been upgraded, as a growing body of research says well-ventilated spaces are key to stopping transmission.

Parliamentary Services boss Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said there was no plans to upgrade the air condition but enquiries had been made about new air filters.

"We have a number of air handlers, a total of 16 in Parliament House, all coming from different fresh air intakes. We also have stepped up fresh air supply as much as we can where it does not compromise the building temperature.”