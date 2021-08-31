Covid 19: Government closing in on a ScoMo-style deal for extra vaccine supply

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain at level 4 for at least another two weeks, while Northland drops to level 3 on Thursday.

The Government is close to finalising a plan to quickly procure surplus vaccines from another friendly nation, with a potential deal being sealed in the next few days.

Stuff understands that the Government is working on a deal similar to one done by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in mid-August. In that transaction, Australia purchased one million surplus Pfizer vaccines from Poland on a not-for-profit basis to boost vaccinations rates as Covid spiralled out of control in NSW.

The details of the potential transaction are being tightly held by the Prime Minister, with even trusted advisers being kept in the dark on the details, for fear of details leaking and the deal falling over.

The deal – should it go ahead – would be for New Zealand to receive extra Pfizer vaccines which it would either pay for or would trade for some future vaccine supplies. More than 4 million Pfizer vaccines doses are due in New Zealand in October and New Zealand has future purchase options on other vaccines such as AstraZeneca or Janssen that it could trade.

Jacinda Ardern displays a chart that shows projected Covid-19 cases without level 4 lockdown.

The potential deal comes as the Government is scrambling for ways to keep up the pace of the vaccine roll-out that has seen people racing to get jabs after the arrival of the Delta variant and the level 4 lockdown.

In the absence of securing more supplies, by the start of next week the Government could face a tough choice of deliberately slowing down its vaccine programme in the middle of a Covid-19 outbreak to ensure that the programme continues without running out of vaccine.

While there are more than 4 million doses of the vaccine expected in October, there is a potential lean period of a fortnight or so from mid-September. The Government is understood to be keen to take advantage of the surge in demand for vaccines and ramp up the roll-out further by getting extra supply, but it needs to secure it first.

Ardern on Monday confirmed that while there were 840,000 vaccine doses in the country, if the rate last week of more than 500,000 continued, New Zealand was likely start to run short.

Ardern said the Government might have to pare back to vaccinations in September to 350,000 vaccines per week – roughly the amount arriving in the country from the drug's manufacturer, Pfizer.

That would be the “worst case scenario”, Ardern said.

“We are not running out of vaccine,” the prime minister reiterated.

In response to a question regarding whether vaccine doses should be prioritised for Aucklanders, Ardern said there hadn’t been a need as yet to take doses from elsewhere.

Ardern said Government officials were working on whether that approach could continue.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at Monday's Covid-19 update at the Beehive.

She said they were focused on keeping up with the demand in Auckland and ensuring people’s bookings could be maintained.

But some people in the community had experienced their bookings being cancelled – some just a day or so prior to their appointment.

The Ministry of Health said it appreciated there had been some frustration for people making bookings – and it was seeing “unprecedented” levels of demand.

“This is why we are asking people to be patient and understand that they may not get a vaccination appointment immediately, or that some appointments may need to be changed as DHBs work to balance these demands,” a spokesman said.

-Additional reporting by Danielle Clent