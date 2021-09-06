Covid-19 NZ: 'Low-life move' - David Seymour under fire for tweeting out Māori vaccine access code

ACT Party leader David Seymour is under fire after tweeting out a priority access code for Māori to access the Covid-19 vaccine.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the move was “despicable” and she would be writing to Speaker Trevor Mallard about it.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said it was a “low-life move” aimed at intentionally sabotaging the Māori vaccine campaign.

And the trust-run clinic has itself revealed that the vast majority of its vaccines have gone to non-Māori and that the only death from this Covid-19 outbreak was a Māori woman from the trust.

Seymour tweeted out screenshots of the code on Monday morning, telling his followers they would not need to make an appointment and could simply use the access code.

The code in the email allowed people to either book in or turn up without an appointment at a drive-through clinic in West Auckland, operated by Waipareira Trust.

It was described as a “priority access code for Māori” in the email.

Māori have significantly lower vaccination rates than the general population, despite facing more risk if infected.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff David Seymour in Parliament.

About one in five Māori aged 12 or over are fully protected with both doses, compared with about 30 per cent of the general population. Unlike the Pasifika gap, this inequity is especially present in those aged 50 and under. Māori aged 12-29 are about half as likely to have been vaccinated with either one or two doses than the general population.

Waipareira Trust CEO John Tamihere, who is involved with the Māori Party, said the group offered vaccines to all and sundry, and had vaccinated 48,000 Pakeha compared to about 10,000 Māori and Pasifika.

He said Seymour’s attack particularly stung as the only death from the current Covid-19 outbreak had been a “nana from our marae.”

“This is like in the middle of the second World War walking out with a third legion to have a go at your own country,” Tamihere said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images John Tamihere said his Trust were simply trying to make sure Māori could get the same access to vaccines Pakeha were.

He said the code was created because Māori, who were more working-class than the general population, weren’t rushing forward to do drive-ins like many middle-class people were.

“They can’t afford to stay in cars queuing because of the cost of gas,” Tamihere said.

He said middle-class people were taking advantage of the system by showing up without an appointment, as most centres had extra doses on hand, and the Trust were trying to make sure Māori knew they could do that too.

“Everyone knows that this is happening, bar Māori. The middle-class people know that there is double the number available if you just show up. But if we make it overtly known to Māori suddenly it's a preference.”

Tamihere said if they had actually been discriminating against other ethnicities he would understand the attack – but they were vaccinating everyone.

LAWRENCE SMITH Marama Davidson said Seymour’s attack was designed to rally racists.

Davidson said Seymour’s move was designed to “rally people with racist attitudes to interrupt and sabotage the work that centre has been doing”.

She said the staff at the centre were being used as “political pawns” by Seymour.

“They have been taking everyone for vaccinations. They have just also tried to create some focus for Māori to be vaccinated.”

Ngarewa-Packer said the tweet was “divisive politics at its finest”.

“I am not often surprised by Seymour and his racist rhetoric but this is a new low for him. It was a cruel move and he ought to be ashamed of himself,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

Fellow co-leader Rawiri Waititi said it was a fact that Māori were the lowest vaccinated people and prioritising them was not about excluding anyone.

At a tense press conference Seymour defended his move to actually reveal the code, saying if he hadn’t journalists would not have turned up to ask him questions.

“This Government policy infantilises one group of New Zealanders and infuriates the rest,” Seymour said.

“The truth is that access to vaccination has been the same for people of all ethnic backgrounds. If fewer Māori are vaccinated it can’t be a problem with access but this move by the Government insinuates that Māori have trouble making a booking.”

Seymour said the Government using race as a category could lead to the general public categorising people by race.

“ACT wants all New Zealanders to have the opportunity to be vaccinated as quickly as possible. Whether you are Māori, Pākehā, Pasifika or Asian.”

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins’ office declined to comment.

National Party leader Judith Collins’ office declined to comment.

The Ministry of Health has been asked for comment.