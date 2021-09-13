Covid-19 NZ: No alert level changes as Jacinda Ardern says lockdown 'hasn't finished the job yet'

PM Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed Auckland will stay locked down another week.

Auckland will stay in level 4 lockdown for another week as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the country hasn’t finished off the outbreak yet.

But the Government has made an in-principle decision to move the country’s largest city to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 21 September, after five weeks in level 4 lockdown.

The rest of the country will stay in alert level 2 until at least that point as well, as Ardern said there was still a risk of the virus leaving Auckland.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern said New Zealand had not yet finished the job.

Ardern made the announcement after her Cabinet met and discussed the 33 new cases found in the previous 24 hours.

She said the lockdown had not yet stamped out the virus.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 13 new cases in Delta community outbreak, 868 in total

* Covid-19: The two dozen 'mystery' Delta cases keeping Auckland in alert level 4

* Covid-19: 21 new community cases in Delta outbreak, total now 841



“It has helped us get the outbreak under control. But, as you have seen in the last few days, we haven't quite finished the job yet,” Ardern said.

She said the Government was particularly concerned about a handful of the 17 mystery or unlinked cases found in the past two weeks.

These cases were picked up by surveillance testing, not contact tracing, meaning the Government does not know where they came from.

Just one of the 33 cases identified on Monday were unlinked.

“It's also clear that there is not widespread transmission of the virus in Auckland,” Ardern said.

Auckland’s 36 days in level 4 will be at least New Zealand’s longest stretch of level 4 yet, beating the original lockdown by two days.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield said it was key that the extra week was “used” to try and find any missing Covid-19 infections in the community with widespread surveillance testing.

“Another week locked down in alert level four in Auckland gives us our best chance to really finish the job off here,” Bloomfield said.

“I've got a high level of confidence we will get around this outbreak, and of course the advice to us that we've received from the public health team was that Tuesday was a date on which they believe it will be safe for us to move.”

Ardern said vaccinations, which have stepped up significantly since the start of the outbreak, would already be starting to help keep the outbreak under control.

She encouraged people who had booked a vaccine a while ago who were still waiting to go online and see if they could get an earlier appointment.

“If you've booked a first vaccine but it's not till October, jump online again. You'll likely find that spots have opened up at new sites and much sooner than October. Please take them,” Ardern said.

Vaccinations have dropped off from a record high of about 540,000 doses a week in the last week of August and first week of September. Just 428,000 doses were recorded over the week to Sunday.

National: Businesses will suffer

National’s small business spokesman, Todd McClay, said the extension would see the end of some small businesses.

“The number of business casualties expected in the coming weeks is will grow significantly unless the Government does more to protect struggling companies from Covid restrictions,” McClay said.

“Levels of distress for operators of bars and restaurants in Auckland especially are extreme, and small businesses around the country are struggling to remain viable under the new, more restrictive level 2 rules.”

“As Kiwis in Auckland do what the Government asks of them for the fifth week and isolate at home, they need to know that the Government understands how traumatic the lockdown is for their businesses and that they are committed to getting them through.”

Auckland mayor Phil Goff urged Aucklanders to stay the course.

“Another week in lockdown will be really tough for our communities and for businesses, but it is absolutely necessary if we are to once again beat the virus and return to life with fewer restrictions,” Goff said.