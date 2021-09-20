Covid-19 NZ: Auckland lockdown alert level decision to be announced at 4pm

78 per cent of eligible Aucklanders have now had their first dose of a vaccine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce whether Auckland will move out of level 4 lockdown at 4pm today.

Last week Cabinet made an “in-principle” decision that the Auckland area would move to level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm.

Cabinet is meeting from 12.30pm on Monday to consider whether to go ahead with that decision or not.

New Covid case figures will be released as a written update at 1pm.

Also likely to play into Cabinet’s decision is the news that infections have happened outside of Auckland for the first time since the very beginning of the Delta outbreak.

A man bailed to an address in Waikato from Auckland appears to have infected three other members of his household, including a child who attended a local school while symptomatic.

Pool/Getty Images Jacinda ardern will announce the decision at 4pm.

Auckland has been in level 4 for five weeks but while case numbers have dropped, infections have continued.

47 cases were identified over the weekend, although many of these were household contacts almost immediately linked to an existing cluster.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff has now formally called for the Government to move Auckland to alert level 3, saying the strain on the city has become too much – and that the outbreak can still be managed at level 3, given almost 80 per cent of the population had received a first vaccine dose.

“The psychological pressures of the long level 4 lockdown are going, and the financial pressures on businesses and jobs,” Goff told RNZ.

Experts say the decision is finely balanced, but note the level 3 would make the outbreak harder to keep under control.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told morning media on Monday that an alert level shift was definitely possible but it would depend on advice provided to Cabinet.

He said the decision to bail a prisoner from Auckland outside of Auckland was a decision of the court.