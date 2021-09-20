National Party: Three senior staffers departing Judith Collins' office

Three senior staff have departed the National Party’s Parliamentary office in recent weeks as the party’s poll ratings have plummeted.

Digital director Francis Till, press secretary Julia Stewart, and head of data and insights Sophie Lloyd have all departed. All have years of experience in Parliament.

A comment on Till’s Instagram suggests he was dismissed rather than leaving the role voluntarily however.

Current press secretary Ani O’Brien will take on the digital director role.

A spokesman for party leader Judith Collins declined to comment on the departures, other than to say staffers leaving for opportunities elsewhere was not unexpected.

Till declined to comment, but wrote on his Instagram that he had been dismissed, writing that he had drank from a “poisoned chalice” despite being warned not to.

He has years of experience working for former leader John Key but only re-joined National’s Parliamentary wing in July of 2021.

National has significantly less money for staff since the election, as Parliamentary budgets are allocated based on the number of MPs a party has, and National’s caucus almost halved between the 2017 and 2020 election.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Judith Collins.

The departures come as Collins faces increasing pressure over her leadership.

Two private polls made public in the last week showed National had failed to capitalise on the new Covid outbreak, and one from National’s traditional pollster Curia had the party at just 21 per cent – only six percentage points ahead of ACT.

Collins has been criticised for describing microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles as a “big fat hypocrite,” her continual association with blogger Cameron Slater, and for a tense interview with TVNZ Breakfast concerning her decision to travel to Parliament from locked down Auckland.

It’s understood several National MPs are severely displeased with her leadership, but there is a widespread view that any kind of action on this should wait until the caucus is again able to meet in person.

Non-Auckland National MPs can travel back into Parliament this week but those in Auckland will not get to Wellington for the caucus meeting on Tuesday, even if Auckland's alert level is shifted down that night.

Former chief press secretary Janet Wilson said last week Collins was “paranoid” and the party lacked discipline.

“She demands complete loyalty and focus from her caucus, which is what any leader should do. And then she, herself personally, doesn’t display that same focus on what the real issues are,” Wilson told the Spinoff.

Collins dismissed those criticisms as that of a disgruntled former employee.

“It's unfortunate that someone has made those comments and, but I'd say that, look, that's up to her, I haven't read those comments.”

Collins told her party’s conference last month the next election was winnable if the party stayed focused.

She has relentlessly criticised the Government’s vaccine roll-out and planning for the Delta outbreak in recent months.

Her attacks on alleged “separatism” by the Government have faded away.