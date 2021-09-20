Covid-19 NZ: Auckland will move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday for at least two weeks

Auckland will move to level 3 at 11:59pm Tuesday night, while the rest of NZ will stay at level 2, the Prime Minister has announced.

Auckland will move to Covid-19 alert level 3 at 11.59pm Tuesday for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

The city has been in level 4 for almost five weeks, the longest stretch of level 4 experienced in the whole pandemic.

Ardern has also asked everyone aged 65 or over in Auckland not to leave home until vaccinated while in level 3.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement at 4pm.

Ardern said level 4 had been necessary to stop the outbreak exploding into thousands of cases, but level 3 was now appropriate.

“We know that level 4 has been tough, but it has made a difference,” Ardern said at the announcement.

She said the Government was confident there was not a large amount of undetected transmission in Auckland, but that Delta had a “long tail” that had been difficult to stamp out.

Ardern said the vast majority of infections were not happening at essential workplaces, showing that infection controls in workplaces were generally working. This meant that if family bubbles were kept tight, level 3 was appropriate.

"The next stage of our plan must continue to be to keep bubbles tight– this is key. All of these features are part of level 3,” Ardern said.

She said this move followed advice from Health Director General Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Ardern said everyone aged 65 or over in Auckland should not leave home until vaccinated in level 3.

“The vast majority of over 65 have been vaccinated, but for the smaller group, we really do want to encourage you to take that next step,” Ardern said.

“Level 3 poses a slightly higher degree of risk. And that is why I'm singling out my level 3 advice for anyone over 65 in Auckland. If you have not yet been vaccinated. Please stay at home until you have been.”

She said this was not any kind of abandonment of the goal of eliminating Covid-19, and level 3 was still restrictive enough to maintain a “stamp-it-out” approach.

“Three is a continuation of stamping out, not a cutting loose of those restrictions,” Ardern said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Heavy restrictions will remain for Auckland.

Bloomfield noted that vaccination rates were also a factor in his advice.

“We haven't had that tool in behind us supporting liberating restrictions before; we do now,” Bloomfield said.

Cabinet met from 12.30pm on Monday to discuss the lockdown decision, considering the latest health advice from Bloomfield.

It came after 22 new community cases were identified at 1pm, including three infections that occurred outside of Auckland in the Waikato – the first infections outside of Auckland since the start of the outbreak.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has issued a section 70 order requiring people in Mangatangi, in northern Waikato, to stay at home for five days.

A man bailed to an address in Waikato from Auckland appears to have infected three other members of his household, including a child who attended a local school while symptomatic.

Bloomfield issued a legal notice forcing everyone in that area to self-isolate at home for five days, only leaving the house to get a Covid-19 test.

Ardern had announced an “in-principle” decision to move Auckland to alert level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm last week.

But case numbers have not dropped significantly since that call, although fewer have been “mystery” unlinked cases.

Of the new cases announced on Monday, five are yet to be linked to the cluster. Overall, 12 cases in the past 14 days have not been epidemiologically linked to the outbreak.

After five weeks of level 4, new infections were still happening outside of households in Auckland.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff had called for Auckland to be moved to level 3, saying the costs of the level 4 lockdown were too high and the virus could still be contained at level 3.

But experts were wary of the ability of contact tracers to get ahead of the virus under level 3, which allows many more people to return to work.