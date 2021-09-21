Covid-19: Whole country could see restrictions until Christmas if virus isn't stamped out in Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives more detail on the movements of the prisoner who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Government's decision to take Auckland out of alert level 4 was one of its riskiest calls yet, experts say.

Auckland will move to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, ending its five-week spell with very heavy restrictions under level 4.

But if the country's largest city didn't manage to stamp out the virus in the new few weeks, the rest of the country could face restrictions until Christmas, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said.

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy said the new settings could see cases grow.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Experts say much of the country could face heavy restrictions if the virus isn’t stamped out in Auckland.

Ardern said that level 4 had done the job of avoiding an explosion in cases, and health officials were confident that the persistent “long tail” of infections could be managed as well in level 3 as they could be in level 4.

“We know that level 4 has been tough, but it has made a difference,” Ardern said.

One area will remain at level 4: everyone living south of Miranda and above Maramarua, including Kaiaua and Whakatīwai – and anyone who has worked or visited the area since September 8 – must now stay home until midnight on Friday after three local cases of Covid-19 were reported there.

For the rest of the country at level 2, the only change announced on Monday is that indoor gathering limits will grow to 100 from 50.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had recommended the move for Auckland partially because higher vaccine coverage gave health officials another option in the toolkit to keep the virus tamped down.

Ardern said the Government’s goal remained elimination of the virus, and using level 3 to get back to zero community cases.

Baker said getting to zero cases would be key if New Zealand wanted to avoid a long period of limbo with heavy suppression measures, as Sydney and Melbourne were current facing.

“The problem now is that our vaccine coverage isn’t high enough to protect the vulnerable people. It means that if we don't stamp out the virus in Auckland we are going to be in a suppression state until Christmas.”

This might not mean full level 4 lockdowns but would still mean heavy restrictions on social gatherings.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was not giving up on the elimination strategy.

“I’m not trying to be a doom merchant. In Australia they are having to maintain quite tight suppression – that’s the default option.”

Baker said the decision was “very finely balanced” and probably the toughest call so far.

He said continual unlinked cases were still a worry and level 3 could see the numbers rise – although it appeared that the communities it was spreading in were not particularly engaged with level 4 in the first place.

Hendy said there was a real risk that cases could shoot up thanks to level 3.

“While we have active cases in the community there is always a risk that we could get a high-spreading event. That risk becomes higher at alert level 3.

“It’s a calculated risk. And I guess the Government is confident that these unlinked cases are small enough that our contact tracing system can close this out.”

“But it is a risk. Because the level 3 restrictions are similar to what we have seen in New South Wales and Victoria where they have failed to contain the outbreak.”

He said by the end of the fortnight in level 3 it should be clear whether the cases had risen or if contact tracing had gotten ahead of the spread – not by stopping new cases altogether, but by stopping any new mystery or unlinked cases popping up.

“Unless we really have seen those mystery cases drop to zero, then we wouldn't be able to move to level 2.”

