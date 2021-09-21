Judith Collins won't resign as National leader – even if polls slip below 20 per cent

National Party leader Judith Collins says she won't be resigning as leader.

National leader Judith Collins says she does not intend to ever resign, even if her party’s polling slips below 20 per cent.

Collins was speaking to media before attending a National Party caucus meeting on Tuesday, following a dire week that saw two bad poll results and widespread criticism of her decision to attack Siouxsie Wiles for not wearing a mask while outdoors.

The National Party leader herself has admitted to getting the level 2 rules wrong while visiting Queenstown, with her mask off while ordering an ice cream at a cafe.

National hit 21 per cent support in an early-September poll from Curia – its own traditional pollster.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins said she had no intention of stepping down.

A poll from Labour’s pollster Talbot Mills had National at 26 per cent.

Collins was asked by journalists if she would consider resigning if the polls fell further to 20 per cent, to which she replied “no”. Asked if she would ever resign she again said “no”.

She said she was not concerned about the low polling and felt that her caucus wouldn’t decide to roll her.

“I feel very secure in it, and I know that the caucus is working very hard for the common goal of holding the Government to account, but also of putting out our plans around Covid, and also the plans for the economy.”

STUFF Simon Bridges says he isn't seeking leadership of National Party.

Polls went up and down, Collins said, she was surprised Curia had polled during level 4.

Kiwis were more interested in the Government’s lack of planning over the Delta outbreak than what was going on in National, she said.

Former National leader Simon Bridges, who was ousted from the leadership over polling that was far higher last year, told media as he arrived back in Parliament on Tuesday it was not his intention to seek the leadership of the party.

National needed to “accept” the polling was bad but not “overreact.”

“There’s been some negative polls. I think National has to own those polls, but I don’t think we should be over-reacting to them,” Bridges said.

Bridges was rolled in 2020 on the strength of polls that had National at 29 per cent and 31 per cent.

It has been widely rumoured within the party that Bridges is keen for another tilt.

Asked if he would take the leadership if it was offered to him, Bridges repeated it was not his intention to “seek the leadership of the National Party”.