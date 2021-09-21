Covid-19 NZ: Judith Collins says Government has abandoned elimination strategy

National Party leader Judith Collins has accused the Government of failing in its elimination strategy and having no plan after lockdown.

National leader Judith Collins says the Government should be honest with New Zealand and admit it is giving up on the elimination strategy.

She said the alert level shift decision made it clear the Government was moving to a strategy of suppressing and containing Covid-19, rather than getting rid of it.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that Auckland would move down to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, despite new cases in the community continuing to appear – including unlinked or mystery cases.

Ardern and Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield were adamant this does not mean the end of New Zealand's “elimination strategy”, saying the Government was still seeking to stamp out the virus.

Asked directly on Monday if she still wanted to return to zero cases of Covid-19, Ardern said that was the goal.

“We are in level 3 because from level 3 we have done that before. And so our belief is this still is absolutely a legitimate tool in our ‘stamp it out’ strategy. And that’s why we will be there for that length of time, to continue to try and do that,” Ardern said.

She gave herself some room on the issue, however, resurrecting a point made in 2020 that “elimination” did not necessarily mean eradicating the virus entirely.

“We’ve always said zero tolerance does not mean zero cases; it means stamping out cases where they are found.”

Collins said the shift down the alert levels after five weeks of level 4 lockdown in Auckland showed the Government didn’t know how to eliminate the virus, so was shifting strategies.

"What's actually clear is that the Government has given up on the elimination strategy,” Collins said.

“Infection numbers continue to be a concern, but the Government has sneakily backed away from the strategy since the pandemic started to eliminate the virus, and has moved to a suppression approach.”

Asked if she would have moved down alert levels herself, Collins said this was a hypothetical situation she wouldn't find herself in as National would have prepared for Delta better.

“We would have the ICU beds in place that we need to deal with it, and we would have in place the vaccine well before they had it, we would have surges of the vaccine well-before lockdown.”

ACT leader David Seymour has also accused the Government of giving up on elimination.

“During the first lockdown, the Government kept New Zealanders in level 4 based on the four-day average of 10 cases of the less contagious strain. If it now moved to level 3 on a four-day average of 20 cases of Delta, and persistent unlinked cases each day, then surely the elimination strategy is over?”

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said on Monday night he would have preferred that Auckland stay in level 4, but elimination was still technically possible – just harder.

He said the country couldn’t afford to let the virus spread with vaccination so low, so if elimination was abandoned it would mean much of New Zealand would face heavy restrictions until Christmas.