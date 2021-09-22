Covid-19: New Zealand's vaccine rollout explained in 13 charts, as Government talks up 90 per cent target

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield say they want 90% of the New Zealand's eligible population vaccinated.

The Government is talking up the vaccine as the main route out of Covid-19 restrictions as “zero cases” becomes a distant dream. But while New Zealand raced ahead in first doses at the start of lockdown, it looks to have taken its foot off the gas. Henry Cooke and Kate Newton dig into the rollout.

For much of this year, more people wanted vaccines than there were doses to give them.

That situation now appears to have flipped. The Government has oodles of doses ready to go but can’t quite give all of them away. Many who were very keen for a vaccine dose have got one, and are now waiting the allotted six weeks for their second. Then there are about 1.2 million more people aged 12 or over who have not yet had a single dose.

And after assiduously avoiding any talk of targets, the Government has started to say the phrase “90 per cent” a lot.

First Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern challenged Auckland to reach 90 per cent, and now Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield has used the phase for the whole country.

Here’s a deep dive at how the vaccine rollout is going across the country, how it compares to our peers around the world, and when exactly we might hit that 90 per cent target.

The basics: How many people in New Zealand are vaccinated

Let’s get the big numbers out of the way first.

Around 3.15m people have had either one or two doses of the vaccine – about 73 per cent of the 12+ population, or 62 per cent of all 5m Kiwis.

Of that group, 1.67m people have had both doses for full protection. That’s 39 per cent of the 12+ population or 33 per cent of the whole population.

On the overall journey to get 8.7m doses in arms, enough to double jab everyone aged 12+, we are at 56 per cent.

How fast are we going – could we hit 90 per cent soon?

Unless we speed up, it could be late November before 90 per cent of the country is fully vaccinated.

New Zealand had a huge burst of vaccinating speed early on in the lockdown, vaccinating up to 90,000 people a day at some points.

As the lockdown wore on, that number dropped greatly. After managing 540,000 doses a week in late August and early September the country managed just 367,000 doses in the last seven days.

This has seen our overall rate, which spiked far higher than Australia or many other western nations ever managed, drop way back. In fact, we are now vaccinating marginally slower than Australia is.

The big rush and sudden fall was mostly for first doses, with the rate of second doses staying pretty stable at not much more than 20,000 a day. That suggests in October we will see another spike as the 1m Kiwis who got a first dose in late-August and early September get their second dose after six weeks.

We can use the current weekly rate of doses to predict when we might hit that 90 per cent target. (It is for the eligible 12+ population – it would be impossible to vaccinate 90 per cent of the entire country as there are too many children who are ineligible.)

If New Zealand continues at the same rate of first doses as it has for the last week, we would hit 90 per cent first dosed on October 17. If that group of first dosers wait the recommended six weeks between doses it would take until late-November or early-December to get them all fully vaccinated.

But New Zealand doesn’t vaccinate as a monolith. There are huge differences between different ethnicities and areas – let’s get into that.

The postcode lottery: Wellington and Auckland rush ahead

As with much of healthcare in New Zealand, where you live determines a lot because of the district health boards (DHBs.)

For a long while, Nelson Marlborough has been the best place in the country to get a vaccine, and Taranaki the worst.

But if we look just at first doses, that’s changed dramatically in the last week.

The DHBs in Auckland and Wellington are now leading the country, with each managing to give a first dose to around 80 per cent of their 12+ population. This will be important as urban areas are the places the virus is most likely to spread.

Interestingly this has happened as the rates at Nelson Marlborough and Southern have tailed off at just under 80 per cent. It appears that the last fifth of the population is proving quite difficult for these well-performing DHBs, which would suggest the rate may slow for other areas when they reach that percentage too. This is further suggested by the fact that just under 80 per cent of the country has booked for a vaccine.

Meanwhile, the worst-performing DHB for first doses is Lakes, around Rotorua, where just 64 per cent of the 12+ population has had a single dose.

Canterbury is the worst-performing major centre, but is now tracking the national average for first doses – around 72 per cent.

If we look at second doses, Nelson Marlborough still lead the pack with 48 per cent of their 12+ population fully protected.

Auckland is the best performing major centre on this measure, with 42 per cent fully protected – way ahead of Wellington at 37 per cent and Canterbury at 35 per cent.

Most vulnerable not yet protected

As supply issues have faded away and New Zealand has rushed forward with its “mass rollout” the old priority framework has largely been left in the dust.

If you cast your mind back, you’ll remember that there were four priority groups – group 1 for border workers, group 2 for frontline health workers and care home residents, group 3 for those aged 65+ or with other conditions that would make Covid-19 worse, and group 4 for the general population.

The data suggests that many in group 3 are still not vaccinated.

We don’t know exactly how large this group is, which makes an absolute percentage measure hard to do. The Ministry of Health knows there are about 750,000 Kiwis aged 65+, and between 700,000 and 1.2m Kiwis who have some other condition that would put them in group 3.

Just under 755,000 of them have had a first dose, while 611,000 have had a second dose. This is clearly not the entire group, as we know there are 750,000 people aged 65+, not including all those with a condition that would make a Covid-19 infection worse.

We can also look at age as a proxy for vulnerability.

Here we can see the priority groups have seemed to work to get older Kiwis vaccinated faster: 79 per cent of those aged 65+ are fully vaccinated while 91 per cent have had a first dose.

That suggests that the lion’s share of those already jabbed in group 3 have got the jab because they were older, and many vulnerable people with another type of condition that would make Covid-19 particularly bad are not yet protected.

Ethnicity is another useful lens, as research shows Māori are far more likely to die and be hospitalised from Covid-19.

Māori lag the general population for full vaccination significantly, with about 26 per cent of those aged 12+ fully protected, compared to 33 per cent of the whole country.

Some of this can be explained by age structure: Māori are more likely to be young and thus not have a vaccine dose yet. If you look at those aged 65 and up, the rates for Māori are roughly similar to the rest of the population.

But it cannot all be explained by age. Māori people under the age of 34 are about half as likely to have had a first dose as the rest of the population. And those aged 35-49 are 72 per cent as likely as the general population.

How do we compare to the rest of the world

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins told media we had passed the USA for first doses earlier this week.

He was wrong, but we are close. Hipkins was likely relying on a measure from Our World In Data, who do excellent work around the world but use a UN population dataset for New Zealand that is badly out of date – it thinks we have 4.8 million people, which makes our proportional rates look much better than they are.

If we rebalance the data against a more accurate measure for each country’s population, you get a good idea of where New Zealand sits internationally.

On first doses alone we are climbing up the charts, beating out many others in the OECD such as Switzerland, Australia, and Greece. With 62 per cent of the population having one dose or more, we are just behind the USA on 64 per cent and not far off vaccine poster-child Israel at 66 per cent. We are going faster than those countries at this point.

But if you look at full protection or second doses we are still near the bottom, beating only Colombia among OECD countries.

And we are well behind the leaders on the Iberian peninsula, where Portugal and Spain have a mammoth amount of their full population jabbed.

If you want a bit more of a blended look at vaccine coverage that takes into account our strong first dose performance and our weaker second dose coverage, you can use “doses per 100” people.

On this measure we are just behind our friends across the ditch – as well as the rest of the Anglosphere.