Auditor-general to investigate whether DHBs are appropriately using 'ring-fenced' funding on mental health services

In April, Health Minister Andrew Little announced the establishment of a Māori Health Authority and Ngāruawāhia locals tell us what they hope it could mean for their whānau. (First published May 2021)

The Government has asked the auditor-general to investigate whether a portion of money reserved for mental health services is actually being spent on other areas by District Health Boards (DHBs).

An industry advocate said he was aware of DHBs dipping into the money for other health services, as there was “stigma within the system” pushing investment away from mental health.

Health Minister Andrew Little said he would like some assurance from the auditor-general.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little said he wanted assurances the money was going to the right place.

For the last 20 years a small portion of overall health funding has been “ring-fenced” for mental health services, meaning DHBs cannot spend it on other areas. This arose form concerns that mental health had been neglected by DHBs.

READ MORE:

* Mental Health: Minister 'extraordinarily frustrated' as just five new acute beds added after $1.9b investment

* Government announces radical plan to centralise healthcare, will abolish DHBs

* Youth mental health funding boost of $10m 'small start' amid 'tsunami of need'

* Mental health ring-fence: Canterbury spends more to meet demand



In theory, this forces DHBs to spend as much on mental health as they did the year before, and should grow with population growth. DHBs are required to fund enough services for 3 per cent of the population, in any area, to use specialist mental health services – a number that many in the sector see as far too low.

The 2018 Government inquiry into mental health recommended that this funding formula be re-examined, but the Government’s full response to that report – released on Wednesday – only accepted that recommendation in principle.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson said mental health was stigmatised within the system.

The document noted that the Ministry of Health was working with the auditor-general to audit a sample of DHBs to make sure they were actually using the ring-fences

After that audit was complete, the ring-fencing of funding itself would be looked at – although the wider overhaul of the entire DHB system could overtake that.

“I want assurances that the ring-fenced funding has been used for the purposes it was ring-fenced,” Little said.

“We have the ring-fence, which was a device to say, ‘we’ve got to stop underfunding mental health systems’. As we head into reformed system and structure and budgeting processes, we need to make sure that the right investment is going into those services.”

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said he was aware of times the ring-fence funding rule had not been obeyed.

“There’s stigma within the system which pushes mental health to the lowest rungs of the funding agenda,” Robinson said.

“I know with absolute certain that the ring-fence has not always been respected, I know from clinicians, that there are times when DHBs have been given funding for mental health and they've been told by their managers ‘well you're not getting all of that’.”

“These biases within the system need constant attention to make sure we really do make change.”

Robinson said the issue was further complicated by the Government overhauling the entire DHB system.

“Changing things within mental health I liken to trying to change all 20 tyres on a three-trailer truck, while it’s going 120kmh down the highway. Well, now they’re rebuilding the highway around it at the same time.”

The ring-fenced funding does not cover nationally-funded mental health services or primary mental health care.

The Government has poured much of its mental health investment into primary care as it attempts to catch “mild-to-moderate” mental health care needs before they become severe, meaning that funding is not going through the ring-fence. The Government has also increased overall health spending, which raises the amount, in theory, going to the ring-fenced amount.

The office of the auditor-general has been asked for comment.