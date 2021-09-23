Covid-19 NZ: Rodney Jones says Shaun Hendy's 7000-death vaccine model doesn't pass plausibility test

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says alert level 4 could be set aside if vaccination rates got high enough.

A Covid-19 modeller says the new official model predicting 7000 deaths with a 75 per cent vaccination rate doesn’t pass the plausibility test.

Covid-19 modeller Rodney Jones, who has also provided modelling and advice to the Government, said real-world experience in countries with reasonably high vaccination rates showed there was unlikely to be that many deaths and the Government “didn’t need to scare New Zealanders into getting vaccinated”.

The Government released the modelling from Te Pūnaha Matatini on Thursday showing how much various vaccination rates would protect New Zealand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the modelling at the 1pm press conference.

It suggested that even with a vaccination rate of 80 per cent of those aged 5 or over – 75 per cent of the whole country – New Zealand could still see close to 7000 deaths a year from Covid-19, and an over-loaded healthcare system.

Jones said this didn’t pass the “plausibility test” when compared to real-world results in other countries.

“That is 140 deaths a week. Singapore has had 11 deaths with just under 80 per cent vaccinated over the last month,” Jones said. (Singapore has a similar population to New Zealand.)

“If you’re going to use this model in this way it should be peer-reviewed by global experts.”

“It's absolutely unconvincing – it really needs to be reworked.”

Jones said the country didn’t need to be scared into getting vaccinated with talk of high death tolls.

“We need a positive story. The evidence is that negative takes and the use of fear does not get people vaccinated,” Jones said.

“I just think it's not helpful to put a model out like this at this point. We need to look to 2022 with confidence.”

Jones said a realistic goal of 80 per cent of the total population – about five percentage points higher than the point that Hendy said could cause 7000 deaths – was realistic and “the evidence is we will get fantastic results at that level”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland University’s Shaun Hendy said the modelling was New Zealand specific.

Hendy: New Zealand is different, and you have to look at the long term

Hendy responded to the criticisms by noting New Zealand was different to other nations and the deaths under his model wouldn’t happen uniformly across the year.

He also said the base model had been peer-reviewed earlier in the year.

“It does use NZ-specific data on health outcomes. We will look like a country that can be hit more because of our older population and Māori/Pasifika population,” Hendy said.

“It’s also a long-term model. So comparing it to an experience over a couple of weeks or months of Singapore is not the way to use that kind of modelling.”

This was because the deaths would happen in large outbreaks, not steadily week to week.

“You would see a big spike that really kicked off and led to that. That’s the possibility,” Hendy said.

He said controls like lockdowns would probably kick in at that point.

“When you see that kind of thing – you’ve lost control of the outbreak. In New Zealand we wouldn’t tolerate that.”

Hendy said there was considerable uncertainty about how much the Pfizer vaccine stopped the virus spreading (rather than stopping making people sick) and changes to that could change the model seriously.

“There is lots of scope for that modelling to change.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would use modelling as one of the tools for the health response, but would also be looking at the experience of other countries.

“These are tools and pieces of information that help inform our decisions, but it's not a matter of, ‘this is the singular pathway and here's the inevitable outcome’,” Ardern said.

“I see here a pathway for us to use vaccinations to our advantage.”

Just a third (34 per cent) of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, but 62 per cent have had a first dose.

Many other nations have found it hard to vaccinate more than 70 per cent.

The United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Israel, and the United States all have first-dose vaccination rates between 60 and 70 per cent.

In the OECD, only Portugal has vaccinated around 85 per cent of its eligible population – and that is just with a first dose.