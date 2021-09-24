Government attempts to shore up its defences on mental health, but many holes remain

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Minister of Health Andrew Little respond to questions about the delay in construction of health infrastructure.

OPINION: While much of the country remained focused on Covid-19 this week, the Government released two key documents on the other open wound in the healthcare system: mental health.

Health Minister Andrew Little has been facing serious pressure in the area, two years on from a $1.9b investment in 2019, and clearly wanted some stuff to talk about for Mental Health Awareness Week, next week.

Wait times for publicly-funded counselling remains stubbornly high, and has ballooned out for the youngest Kiwis. The use of “seclusion” in inpatient units – basically locking someone in a room with little more than a mattress – has risen, despite a goal to get rid of it altogether.

The head of the Suicide Prevention Office and the top mental health boss at the Ministry both resigned within a few months of each other.

Little himself inadvertently misled Parliament about a routine mental health report that Stuff revealed had been hugely edited down, trusting his officials when they wrongly told him that all the "negative data” in the report would still be public elsewhere.

Some of this pressure has come from National’s Matt Doocey, one of the Opposition’s best researchers and strongest performers. Unfortunately for Doocey, his skill in this area is often undercut in the public arena by the public memory of National’s last term in Government, when he was just a no-name backbencher.

Shaun Robinson of the Mental Health Foundation, one of the loudest critics of the Government you can find, said as much on Tuesday to media, replying that it was a “bit rich” of National to criticise Labour when it had failed to fund the sector properly for so many years. This defence for the Government will dissolve the further away from 2017 we get.

UNSPLASH Actually building new mental health units has been problematic.

Behind the scenes the Government has not been ignoring this public criticism. It echoes many concerns that Labour itself expressed in Opposition. And after the fiasco with the mental health report earlier this year, Little appears to have developed a healthy distrust of his officials. Hence these two documents.

The first was a 10-year plan for the sector from the Government, itself a response to an inquiry that happened three years ago. The plan promised a set of short, medium, and long term goals – but failed to set any milestones by which you could assess whether those goals had been met.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Matt Doocey is one of the party’s strongest performers, and has been needling Andrew Little on mental health.

The health sector has seen these reports before. Hell, they’ve seen them in response to big national inquiries before. In mental health there are no shortage of documents that vaguely commit the various governments to taking a more holistic approach to mental health, to better funding services and to working more with Māori. That doesn’t make them useless – you need a big picture – but it is also pretty clear they won’t be the answer by themselves. Especially when it would be impossible to really point at any of the key points and say whether the Government had actually achieved it.

Hidden deep in the appendices was a much more interesting detail: The Ministry of Health had asked the Auditor General to assess whether DHBs were actually spending their pots of money specifically reserved for mental health. Some in the sector believe DHBs have been dipping into this “ring-fenced” cash for ‘sexier’ parts of the healthcare system – we will soon know if those fears are justified.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little appears to have developed a healthy distrust of his officials.

The other document came from Grant Robertson’s shiny new implementation unit, which was tasked with looking at that $1.9b investment from 2019.

This report showed fairly robust implementation of that funding, but stayed very narrowly focused. It looked at whether the funding had been rolled out – but not really the effects of that funding on things like wait-times or seclusion, despite that information being held by the Ministry of Health.

The new mild-to-moderate service, where people see mental health coaches at their GPs (not trained psychologists), was basically tracking according to plan, with coaches at GPs covering 1.5m people in New Zealand, towards a goal of 3.5 million by 2024. Many people will be helped by this service, although often those asking for mental health help have issues with housing and poverty that won’t be fixed with a chat.

Workforce development was a far more mixed picture, especially on the severe end of mental health needs. There were just 31 new forensic mental health professionals hired – these are those who treat people who are compulsorily treated, either because of a criminal conviction or a risk of one. Emergency departments now have an average of just 11 full-time staff to deal with people needing a mental health crisis.

Supplied A seclusion room in the mental health inpatient unit at Gisborne Hospital, which is for adult patients but is also used for youths aged under 18. From an Ombudsman visit in November 2018.

Worse was the attempts to build or upgrade new mental health units, which Little himself has expressed frustration with. The review found that the business case process for this was taking far too long and even with funding the Ministry was struggling to build things.

Those with truly severe mental health issues – not the kind of thing a coach can help with – often feel like they have been neglected as new cash has poured into the sector. You can understand why the Government wants to catch more mild-to-moderate cases with services at GPs, but this can’t be at the expense of funding services for people who have much more serious issues: The ambulance has to be at both the top and bottom of the cliff.

Naturally, Opposition parties seized on the report as the Government painting a rosy picture of itself. They have a point: While the report itself is robust, and needles the Ministry of Health for not coordinating the package well across the system, its narrow focus on outputs rather than outcomes lets the continuing crisis in mental health escape its lens. That said, its analysis of the issues with outputs was very deep, in a way that might not have been possible had it focused on the entire mental health system.

Fundamentally, however, it may be worth asking if the sector itself has become too complex. There is an array of help available, but for those who need it the most it often seems impossible to access.

Australia’s system has a pretty simple entitlement: Six free or heavily subsidised therapy sessions a year that can be extended up to 20 if needed. Instead of waiting in line for a specifically public counsellor you can generally just use your Medicare card at anywhere with bulk-billing, which is a lot of places.

You can tell that Kiwis might be quite keen on such a service by the huge demand for the “Gumboot Friday” initiative. Mike King’s continual comments aside, it's clear that the promise of the service – free counselling, no questions asked – is a deeply popular one. The Government should consider whether such a simple promise could be made through the public system to every Kiwi.