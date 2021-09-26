Covid-19 NZ: Chris Hipkins says John Key 'smug' comment an 'insult to New Zealanders'

At-home vaccinations are being offered to people in Canterbury who cannot visit Covid-19 vaccination clinics due to physical and mental disabilities.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins says former PM John Key’s description of New Zealand as a “smug hermit kingdom” is an insult to New Zealanders.

But he says the wider suggestions in Key’s column, which ran in the Sunday Star-Times, are generally already being enacted or looked at, and New Zealand should start to reopen back to the world early in 2022.

Key’s column set out five suggested strategies to get vaccination rates up and end a reliance on managed isolation at the border.

It also described New Zealand as a “smug hermit kingdom”.

“The aim should no longer be to exist in a smug hermit kingdom, but to get back to a life where New Zealanders can travel overseas – for any reason – knowing they can return home when they want to, and where we again welcome visitors to this country.”

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins

Hipkins was asked about the column on current affairs show Q+A, and said it was mostly a “good bit of politics” – but he took offence to the “hermit kingdom” line.

“I really don't agree with him describing New Zealand as a ‘smug hermit kingdom’. And I think that's an insult to New Zealanders who have actually achieved some of the highest rates of freedom in the world, by going hard and early when we’ve needed to,” Hipkins said.

“I think it's a great piece of politics. Obviously sometimes if you construct an argument about something that's not happening and say why it should happen, then it makes for compelling reading – but actually many of the things John Key's arguing for are already happening now.

“We’re already looking at greater movement at the border and how we can facilitate moving past having level 3 and level 4 escalations as our default when there are cases in the community – these things are already happening.”

He said Key’s suggestion that vaccination providers themselves were incentivised to jab Māori and Pasifika was already in place as vaccine providers were paid based on how many jabs they doled out.

As for wider incentives for people to get vaccinated, Hipkins said the Government hadn’t ruled that out – and was totally happy for local areas to create incentives if they wished to.

Sir John Key

Hipkins said vaccines had already meant Auckland was able to move out of level 4 faster than it would have without them and New Zealand was moving away from lockdowns and heavy border restrictions, pointing to the Government’s earlier plan to trial some vaccinated travellers self-isolating at home instead of in managed isolation.

He said this was still consistent with an “elimination strategy” that meant the Government had zero tolerance for the virus circulating in the community, but vaccines would allow contact tracing to stamp out infections, rather than heavy lockdowns.

“We want to try and avoid having to use alert level restrictions the way we have in the past. Our alert level system has served us very well ... we’ve actually enjoyed more freedoms than most of the countries taking a more liberal view to dealing with Covid-19 cases for example.”

“It is an approach that, you know, we're reaching the end, potentially, of being able to use that approach.”

Hipkins said this was not a promise to never use lockdowns again as new strains could emerge that were resistant to the vaccine.

He also declined to having a direct vaccine target, although the Government has been talking about jabbing at least 90 per cent of the eligible population.

The Government released modelling from Shaun Hendy this week that suggested the country would need to go even higher – with 85 per cent of the entire country vaccinated. That would mean virtually every Kiwi over 12 would need a jab, or if the vaccine is extended to those aged 5 and up, 90 per cent of that group would.