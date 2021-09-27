Covid-19 NZ: John Key dramatically re-enters political spotlight, Jacinda Ardern fights back

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key is doubling down on his criticism of the Government.

ANALYSIS: Covid-19 has been a political disaster for the National Party.

It has felled two leaders, helped deliver the party’s second-worst election result in history, and has kept the spotlight firmly on the Prime Minister through every 1pm update.

New Zealand’s relative success in fighting Covid-19, which ahead of the current outbreak delivered less death, less economic pain, and less domestic restrictions, blunted most of National’s attacks on it – even when the attacks were well-reasoned and based on international evidence.

Stuff Jacinda Ardern and John Key haven’t faced each other down in years.

Even the latest outbreak and associated restrictions haven’t delivered National any bumps in the polls.

But in the last 48 hours National’s most successful living politician has re-entered the fray to try Covid-19 politics out for size. He’s earned scorn but also extracted a bit of clarity from the Government.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Former PM John Key has re-entered the fray.

First Sir John Key wrote an op-ed that ran almost everywhere, including Stuff. Then he did 1 News at Six on Sunday – traditionally the highest-rating news slot in the entire country – and a round of morning media, appearing on Morning Report, The AM Show, and Mike Hosking Breakfast. Those still a bit groggy at 7am could be forgiven for thinking they had woken up in 2016.

Key made three larger points in the op-ed and interviews: The Government needed a clearer plan to end restrictions, the vaccine programme needed more carrots and sticks to encourage uptake, and New Zealand had become a “smug hermit kingdom” – celebrating itself instead of looking to the future.

Breakfast Former Prime Minister John Key released a five-point plan to improve New Zealand's pandemic response.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins had an early chance to respond on Sunday, and seized on the last point, saying it was an “insult to New Zealanders”. On the other points, he basically said the Government agreed and was already doing those things.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern repeated this defence on her slots just after Key on Monday, pointing to the Government's reopening plan it unveiled before the outbreak, which set down trials for some vaccinated travellers to self-isolate at home this year and a wider loosening of border controls early in 2022 – and recommitting herself to it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins said the smug hermit kingdom line was an insult to Kiwis.

While it’s true the Government already had this plan in place, it hasn’t really confirmed its intention to go ahead with it yet, following the Delta outbreak. Indeed, Hipkins told Parliament earlier this month the reopening plan would have to be completely reworked.

On vaccines, Key argued the Government should push for both carrots and sticks within the system, instead of relying on “fear”. New Zealand’s first dose vaccine uptake has slowed hugely in the last few weeks, with just 20,000 new people getting a first dose every day.

“What we need is some carrots and sticks in the system. If you go to young people who, frankly, are under no pressure to go and get vaccinated, go and tell them, 'I tell you what, you can't go to Rhythm n Vines, you can't go to a nightclub, you can't go to a bar, you can't get on the Air New Zealand flight' - go and see how many of them still think spoons can stick to their left arm when they're getting the vaccine,” Key told The AM Show.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern found the idea of NZ being a hermit kingdom laughable.

The Government has indicated that venues running high-risk events like festivals might be able to require vaccination, but it hasn't really provided the infrastructure that would make this possible – some kind of proper vaccine certification. Businesses have also asked for a clear legal route to bar customers who don't have a vaccine.

Ardern told Morning Report she hoped to get those running big events “some certainty” on that matter soon but didn’t envision people being blocked from entering places like supermarkets without a jab.

She also laughed off the “hermit kingdom” allegation.

Key rejected that this “smug hermit kingdom” line had gone too far, getting into quite a tit-for-tat with Morning Report’s Corin Dann – particularly as the pair discussed debt. Key, as he has his entire political career, raised the spectre of Government debt in his piece and interviews – despite the fact New Zealand’s public debt is very low by international standards.

His intervention comes just days before National were set to reveal a new Covid-19 reopening plan on Wednesday. Key said he had not been aware that this was about to happen, but he was sure there would be some smart ideas in it. It’s understood the intervention was a surprise for National, but not an unwelcome one.

Former prime ministers intervening in day-to-day politics is nothing new. Former Labour leader Helen Clark has commented on everything from cannabis to vaccines to Afghanistan - although she generally stayed out of the domestic spotlight for her first couple of terms out of his office, as she was busy at the United Nations.

Key has mostly kept his powder dry since leaving but clearly thought this issue was worth entering the fray on, and decided if he was going to do this he was going to do it properly, spreading his ideas as far as humanly possible.