Covid-19 NZ: First doses drop to lowest rate since July, Government still consulting on vaccine certificates

However, Jacinda Ardern said the Government would not make the vaccine compulsory.

The vaccine programme has slowed considerably in recent weeks, with its worst day for first doses since early-July on Sunday.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her Government is still consulting on the possibility of vaccine certificates, which could drive the rates up.

Just 144,000 people had a first dose of the vaccine in the last week, a massive drop from 387,000 people in the first week of September.

On Sunday, traditionally a slow day for the vaccine, only 8,182 people had a first dose – the lowest figure since July 11, another Sunday back before the vaccine had been rolled to many age groups.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A nurse hands out information after vaccinating a member of the public in their car during the Cook Islands drive through vaccination community event in Auckland, New Zealand. Pacific community leaders are hoping to encourage more people to access the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses have increased as more people who got the vaccine in August start to come forwards, but the Government has not reached anywhere near as many people for first doses as it would like.

Just 64 per cent of the population have had a first dose, a figure just below the US’ first dose rate and well-below that of countries like the UK and Portugal. The Government has indicated that it wants vaccine rates of around 90 per cent of the eligible population reached – which is around 77 per cent of the full population.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern said she was still consulting on how vaccine certificates could work.

If the Government wants to reach 90 per cent of those aged five or over, as modeller Shaun Hendy has suggested would be needed to keep deaths in the double-digits, it would need to jab 85 per cent of the full population.

University of Otago Epidemiologist Michael Baker said it was imperative that the Government use every tool available to it to reach more people with the vaccine, and the country shouldn’t accept vaccine rates lower than world-leaders like Portugal.

“We should benchmark ourselves against the best-performing countries in the world,” Baker said.

He said many of those without a first jab would be “passive rejecters” who would get the vaccine if it was easily available to them in a supportive environment.

These people could be reached with “opportunistic” vaccinations like door-to-door buses and at other points when they interacted with the health system.

“When people go to hospital they shouldn't leave hospital without a vaccine – if they want one,” Baker said.

Ardern said local providers were already going door-to-door in neighbourhoods with low vaccination rates and was setting up hybrid testing and vaccine stations.

”Door-to-door is an option, and it is being utilised,” Ardern said.

Baker was also keen on the Government giving some guidance for vaccine mandates – both for employers and for people running high-risk events like concerts.

He said the Government should urgently produce some kind of portable vaccine record that could be used for those high-risk venues, and make it very clear to employers whether it was legal to require their employees be vaccinated.

“One of the things that would change this significantly would be domestic travel – if Air New Zealand required every passenger to be vaccinated,” Baker said.

Ardern said the Government was still consulting on a vaccine certificate but it was likely to be part of the toolkit for those running large events over the summer like music festivals.

“Decisions will be made well in time before those summer festivals will need to have those to have those decisions,” Ardern said.

“It’s certainly amongst our toolkit that we believe should be properly explored and we are talking to the sector about it.”

"We have to look at it pulling every lever, I don't think it's enough just to say ‘get vaccinated.’”

American research suggests small payments for vaccinations and lotteries do not make a meaningful difference to vaccination rates.