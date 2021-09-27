New poll has ACT riding high, Labour and National both losing ground during Delta outbreak

The first TV poll released during lockdown shows Labour slipping three points as Auckland remains in its longest lockdown.

But it is ACT who gained support over this period, not the beleaguered National Party which also slipped three points, with its leader receiving twice as much support as Judith Collins.

Stuff David Seymour was again ahead of Judith Collins in the poll.

The 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll was taken from September 22 to 26, taking in the continual level 3 lockdown in Auckland.

It had Labour at 43, down three percentage points from their result in the last poll in May.

National were down three points to 26 per cent support.

ACT was up five points to 14 per cent, while the Greens were steady at 8 per cent.

This was ACT’s best-ever result in the TVNZ poll, but since National only would win 34 seats ACT’s 18 seats would not put it in a position to help form a Government.

On these results Labour would no longer be able to govern alone but would easily be able to govern with the Greens, with 55 seats for Labour and 10 for the Greens. 61 seats are needed to govern.

National and ACT would not be able to govern however

ACT’s leader David Seymour was also riding high in the preferred prime ministerial stakes, with 11 per cent support, well above Collins who was at 5 per cent.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was well-above the pack at 44 per cent support.

The poll is broadly in line with two private polls released earlier in September, although one of those had National as low as 21 per cent.

Those polls have put some pressure on Collins’ leadership, but Collins has promised not to resign even if the polls drop below 20 per cent.

She has defended herself by saying Labour dominate the spotlight during lockdowns and usually see a poll-bounce.