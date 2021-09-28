Covid-19 NZ: National and ACT say Kiwis should be able to travel freely by Christmas

National and ACT both say Kiwis should be able to travel to and from the country freely by Christmas.

Leader Judith Collins is launching a wider National policy on Covid-19 on Wednesday, but said the “ultimate goal of our plan is to get New Zealanders travelling in and out of the country by Christmas.”

“This will reunite families, reconnect businesses with the rest of the world, address product and staff shortages in key sectors, and stabilise our economy,” Collins said.

Her party’s Covid-19 spokesman was tight-lipped but said double-vaccinated Kiwis both at home and overseas would be “very pleased” with the policy.

Collins said the plan had been worked out

ACT meanwhile beat National to the punch by releasing a brief policy document on Covid-19, saying the country needed to give up on eradicating Covid-19 and move on from a “singular focus on public health”.

This would see the end of regional or national lockdowns and only require isolation of those who are medically vulnerable, recent arrivals to the country, and those who have tested positive.

The plan would also see the country decide when the vaccine rollout was “complete” with an aim of allowing Kiwis back into the country by Christmas.

ACT leader David Seymour argues that this approach would be more consistent with overall wellbeing, as it would reduce mental health strain from small businesses and children missing school.

The party says New Zealand must move from “fear and a singular focus on public health” to an approach that prioritised “overall wellbeing”.

Seymour is careful to describe this as an end to “eradication” in the policy documents, not “elimination”. “Elimination” is New Zealand's current Covid-19 policy but does not dictate actual eradication of the virus, just a zero-tolerance approach to stamping out outbreaks when they do occur.

Seymour’s plan is likely to be seen by many as an end to elimination however, as it allows for much more tolerance of Covid-19 in the community.

“Delta has changed the game, with the lockdowns no longer short, no longer sharp, and the periods of freedom likely to be shorter. All the while, isolation remains a growing problem,” Seymour said.

“For many New Zealanders, these costs are becoming acute and often harrowing. Business Associations report rock bottom mental health scores from their members who face serious cash flow problems and great uncertainty about the future. Children are anxious about missing school, and medical operations are being deferred while private practice is shut down.”

New isolation rules would mean an end to lockdowns, but would still require new arrivals and those who had tested positive from Covid-19 to isolate at home. Those who were most at risk of Covid-19 would be encouraged to isolate but not forced to.

ACT argue that the Government should involve private business in this “sprint” of the Covid-19 response and stop assuming it knows best.

Seymour launched his Covid-19 policy a day before National are due to launch their own Covid-19 policy refresh, and just days after former PM John Key dramatically re-entered the political spotlight to talk about Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern herself gave some more detail of New Zealand’s reopening plan on Monday, confirming businesses would be able to pilot a scheme by which 150 people self-isolated at home when arriving from overseas.

ACT argue an overall focus on “fear” has made it hard for the Government to move on from strict border closures and lockdowns.

“Fear has also meant that the Government is unable to change course. Having created the fear, it must keep feeding it. It is unable to change its strategy. It is unable to work on alternative strategies to eradication, being so committed to keeping the scary virus at zero not matter how impractical or costly.”