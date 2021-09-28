Covid-19 NZ: Vaccinations are hitting a wall and the Government needed a plan for this yesterday

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 78 per cent of cases in the Delta outbreak - who were eligible for the vaccine - were not been jabbed.

OPINION: New Zealand’s vaccination rate has fallen off a cliff.

Just 12,641 people got a first dose on Monday, the lowest weekday total since mid-July, when most people under the age of 65 were not yet eligible for a shot.

This isn’t a blip: the average daily rate has dropped to about 20,000 a day in the last week, less than half the lockdown-fuelled rate of 55,000 managed earlier this month.

And it looks to be getting worse, too. The number of people booked in for a vaccine has barely moved in the last week, growing by just 50,000.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: First doses drop to lowest rate since July, Government still consulting on vaccine certificates

* Covid-19: New Zealand's elimination strategy explained

* Covid-19: New Zealand's vaccine rollout explained in 10 charts, as it hits halfway mark



CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The Government needs to urgently explain how it will get the rate of vaccinations up.

The spike in people getting their second dose will mask how bad this situation is over the next few weeks, but those people were locked-in six weeks ago – if New Zealand wants to grow its vaccinated population to the kind of levels where it can safely lift restrictions, it will need to get far more people without a single jab signing up for one.

If bookings continue to grow at that kind of rate, it would take months to get vaccine coverage up to that 90 per cent of the eligible population the prime minister keeps talking about. Currently, just 75 per cent of the 12+ population has a jab, while 78 per cent are booked. If bookings keep growing by just 50,000 a week it would take another 13 weeks to even get 90 per cent booked in – that’s the end of December.

Even if we ignore bookings and just assume the Government keeps giving our first doses at its current anaemic rate, which seems unlikely given the continued drop off through the last three weeks, then it would take until November 1 for 90 per cent of eligible Kiwis to get a first dose.

This problem is not unique to New Zealand and was entirely foreseeable. About 64 per cent of the entire country has had a single jab or more. Many other countries are stuck around here in the 60s. The United States has been here for about a month. Germany and the United Kingdom stalled out a bit higher, but not much higher.

That doesn’t mean it is impossible: Several other democratic countries have got rates far higher – notably Portugal, Denmark, and Uruguay. Our Government should be studying their approaches closely.

Notably, Denmark and Portugal have set clear vaccine targets, rewarding citizens with loosened controls once they are reached. They have also been very comfortable restricting people without either a vaccination certificate or a recent negative test from attending bars and restaurants.

These tools appear to be working far better than small-dollar incentives or large lotteries attempted by several US states, and suggested by former prime minister Sir John Key over the weekend.

Down here in New Zealand, the Government has finally promised a digital vaccine certificate within a month. But it’s still somewhat wishy-washy on how much these could be used to restrict people from their workplaces or from venues.

Ministers need to be much clearer and give private companies some certainty.

Restaurants and employers will be understandably wary of getting too far ahead of the public or the legal sphere on this one. Most Kiwis agree that border workers should be forced into either getting a jab or being fired – but it’s unclear whether or not they would support such a policy being applied to all jobs that require close contact indoors.

Similarly, there is a risk of going too far when barring people from certain venues. Sure, it seems reasonable to bar someone without a jab (or negative test) from a crowded concert venue: But what about a super-market? Or a church? People do have a right to both refuse medical treatment and participate in something like normal life.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker’s suggestion that Air NZ bar the unvaccinated from domestic flights could cause a huge amount of drama with the vocally unvaccinated. It also assumes that those not getting the vaccine are flying around the country with regularity.

This is the kind of problem only strong central leadership can fix. Some idea of light at the end of the tunnel might help.

Even with clear targets and strong incentives to get vaccinated, some people will be hard to reach. This won’t be because they are dyed-in-the-wool anti-vaxxers, it will be because they are hard to reach with most things. About a million people don’t vote every election.

They are counted on the census only because Statistics NZ makes painstaking efforts to knock on every door in the country. These people have every right to not really pay attention to public life – that’s the beauty of a stable democracy – but the Government should be mimicking the census and going door-to-door to reach them.

None of these interventions will be silver bullets, and we may never reach the top of the tables for vaccinations. But New Zealand is a strongly-centralised rich country that manages to get close to 100 per cent of its babies inoculated. Trust in our institutions is generally high.

The Government has political cover and all the money it needs to run a pretty-extensive catch-up plan for this last portion of the community, with carrots and sticks aplenty. It should get to it.