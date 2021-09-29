Covid-19 NZ: National proposes opening up travel at 85 per cent vaccinated, Labour say it would result in 'Covid for Christmas'

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins and National Party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop announce the party's plan to reopen New Zealand.

The National Party’s reopening plan would see many travellers skipping managed isolation once the country fully vaccinated more than 85 per cent of the 12+ population, with the country moving from an elimination strategy to aggressive suppression.

Fully vaccinated travellers would be able to skip any isolation if travelling from a low-risk location like Brisbane, or isolate at home for seven days if coming from a medium-risk country like Britain or the United States.

Non-vaccinated travellers would be completely banned from New Zealand, unless they were citizens or residents – who would still have to go through 14 days of MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine).

The Government has responded to the plan by saying it consists of ideas it is already pursuing – but National's plan would be at an irresponsibly risky pace.

“The biggest promise they are making at the moment is they are willing for Kiwis to get Covid for Christmas,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

He said the National Party plan could see hundreds of thousands of people coming into the country every month and many of them would have Covid-19 even if vaccinated.

The plan was launched by National Party leader Judith Collins in Wellington on Wednesday.

The plan would also see nationwide lockdowns end when 70-75 per cent of the 12+ population was vaccinated.

It would also see health capacity boosted, more efforts put into getting the vaccination rate up, greater use of saliva and rapid testing, and a new agency created to deal with Covid-19 – based in South Auckland rather than Wellington.

The party would also instruct Immigration NZ to clear the visa backlog and urgently process more skilled migrant visas to help staff the healthcare system.

“New Zealand started the year in a good position but the slowest vaccine roll-out in the developed world for most of this year and a lack of planning meant we were forced into a long lockdown in August and September, one that is still ongoing in Auckland,” Collins said.

“The plan outlines 10 steps we need to take, such as supercharging the vaccine roll-out, buying vaccine boosters and next-generation treatments, using saliva testing and rapid antigen tests, and building purpose-built quarantine.

“This would allow Kiwis to come home for Christmas – or leave the country for the New Year.”

Hundreds more intensive care beds needed

National’s Covid-19 spokesman, Chris Bishop, said this would end the “lottery of human misery that is managed isolation”.

Bishop said Delta was so transmissible that it was inevitable it would be in the community with any travel.

The Shaun Hendy model released last week estimated that at the plan’s level of vaccinated people thousands of deaths would result.

But Bishop said that model did not adequately take into account public health measures like contact tracing and mass surveillance testing.

He could not say how many travellers would enter the country under the plan, saying it was not possible to predict.

“There will be Covid in the community, yes, it is about how you deal with Covid in the community,” Bishop said.

“We can deal with Covid in the community.”

Modelling included by the National Party suggested 800 new hospital beds and 100 new intensive care beds could be required, although the party said it believed its public health measures would mean this would not be necessary.

National Party health spokesman Shane Reti said the current intensive care capacity would not cope with their plan.

Collins said it was possible to rapidly boost intensive care capacity to the required level.

The Government is sceptical of this claim.

How travel would work

Once New Zealand’s 12+ population reached 85-90 per cent fully vaccinated, the country would open up to more travel under National’s plan.

This milestone would not be blunt: Each district health board area would need to reach 80 per cent and every age band would also need to reach 70 per cent.

The border would work with a “traffic-light” system, with ministers deciding which overseas jurisdictions were low risk, medium risk and high risk.

Travellers from low-risk jurisdictions like Queensland or much of the Pacific would be able to travel freely into New Zealand, provided they were double-vaccinated with an approved vaccine and took a pre-departure and arrival test.

Travellers from medium-risk jurisdictions – such as the US, Britain and New South Wales – would also need to be vaccinated and tested. They would be able to isolate at home for seven days instead of going into managed isolation, however.

This could be at a private residence or Airbnb or hotel. Spot-checks from police and some kind of app would also be in use.

National would ask for advice from Medsafe on what vaccines to accept but anticipates accepting Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

Approved pre-departure tests would include regular nasal tests, saliva tests and rapid antigen tests.

Unvaccinated Kiwis would need to go through managed isolation, while unvaccinated foreigners would be banned.

Visas would go back to normal for vaccinated foreigners such as students.

Boosting vaccines

Since much of the plan is contingent on a higher vaccination rate, National has several proposals to boost vaccines.

About 75 per cent of the 12+ population have currently got a first dose, with 43 per cent fully protected.

New first doses have dropped significantly in recent weeks, with 50,000 people booking one in through the past week.

National is keen for behavioural economists to work on whether monetary incentives would help.

The party also wants all general practice doctors to be given active permission to administer the vaccine and to get people going door-to-door.

The party also wants mandatory vaccinations for all public healthcare workers involved in the roll-out.

Collins said she was comfortable with any private business requiring its customers be vaccinated – including supermarkets and Air New Zealand.