Plan for a private Afghan extraction operation is waiting for government's support

Former NZ army officer Ellen Nelson volunteers long hours lobbying the government on behalf of families hiding in fear in Afghanistan. These are families who assisted the New Zealand Defence Force during their operations in Afghanistan.

Private security and military experts have presented the government with an extraction plan they say will save the lives of 282 Afghan allies.

“These are experts with defence background who have experience and have already been getting Afghans affiliated with other nations out, that’s already happening,” said former Defence Force engineering officer Dr Ellen Nelson, an advocate for Afghan allies.

“We have formulated a plan of viable extraction options and presented it to the Government, and haven't heard back.

“These people are good to go, they’ve got their visas, we just need authorisation at the ministerial level, and we want to work collaboratively to do this.”

Supplied Engineering officer Ellen Nelson during her deployment to Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.

READ MORE:

* Afghanistan: 375 New Zealanders, visa holders stranded as Government considers 'second phase' of evacuation effort

* New Zealand Afghanis in plea for more help from government

* New Zealand ally wanted by Taliban reportedly escapes with family and flees 30 kilometres on foot



Since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August, Nelson has been working with a small volunteer team of Afghan veterans almost around the clock to organise visas for Afghan allies stuck in the country.

The 43 families, with a total of 282 people, all dedicated up to ten years of their lives to work for New Zealand forces, and they have all been approved for resettlement.

Nelson says she was approached by private experts in defence, from both here and overseas, who had already been working on extracting other nation’s allies, offering help.

They have now formed a team and have sent detailed plans to the government for a response.

“We want them to come back and say yes we are willing to work together with you and insert our full political will into doing this.”

The rescue bid comes as the government continues to consider how it will assist New Zealand citizens, residents, and visa holders out of Afghanistan, now more than a month after a Defence Force evacuation effort ended.

A month ago, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs Chris Seed confirmed an estimated 375 people, including 51 New Zealand citizens and 52 permanent residents remained in Afghanistan.

This number appears to have grown. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokeswoman on Friday said that, at its latest tally, Immigration New Zealand had granted 400 “critical purpose visa applications”, that would allow 1100 people to enter New Zealand.

“We have received a large number of proposals from advocates, and officials ... are working with them and NGOs to share ideas on how best to provide assistance to citizens and visa holders still in Afghanistan,” the spokeswoman said, in a statement.

MFAT had sent more staff into the region to help with the ongoing response.

Afghan vets: ‘A lot of anguish’

Nelson has been working 14-hour days around her own job and two young children to help those she worked with in Afghanistan.

“I care very much about them, as do the other people who are in my team. This needs doing, and we’re putting all our time into doing it to fill the gap the government isn't.

“These families committed up to ten years of their lives working to help the New Zealanders, and played a critical role in our operations in Afghanistan,” Nelson said.

“They are in grave danger because they worked for us.”

Supplied/Stuff Sam Pickford served for the NZDF in Afghanistan in 2005. He says he feels let down by the government for leaving allies there.

Former soldier Sam Pickford joined the volunteers after losing sleep worrying about the Afghan colleagues he worked with when he served in Afghanistan in 2005, as an army chef.

“It’s distressing. I’ve spent that time in the army, I love our country, but I feel let down by New Zealand in a way and the government in a way like I’ve never felt before.

“We are turning our backs on these people who have risked their lives for us, we’ve just left them in the dark.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sam Pickford, of Waitati, near Dunedin is a former New Zealand Defence Force soldier who served in Afghanistan.

The kitchen hands he worked with in Bamiyan province became like his family, said Pickford, who now owns and runs a food truck in Dunedin.

“I made quite a close bond with the guys there – you go to their place for dinner, one of our guys got married so we were lucky enough to attend an Afghan wedding,” he said.

“For me, it was a no-brainer to get these guys the help they needed and deserved really.”

He said he and others feel “let down and disappointed” by the lack of attention and urgency from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to committing to getting those who helped them to safety.

Supplied/Stuff Dunedin chef Sam Pickford worked in Afghanistan for seven months in 2005. He is part of a team of volunteers raising awareness and funds to resettle Afghan allies.

”I’ve spoken to a lot of ex army friends and there’s a lot of anguish about what is going to happen in the coming days, weeks and months. These guys have been loyal to us, and they’re waiting for New Zealand to do something, which is a really tricky situation.

“We’re at a point where we’ve pushed and pushed and pushed, but it feels like we are slipping.”

Pickford has started a Facebook page Helping Afghans who Helped Kiwis and is planning a Givealittle page to raise funds to support Afghans either on the ground or in resettlement when they are back in New Zealand.

- additional reporting Thomas Manch