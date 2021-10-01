Sir Wira Gardiner stepping down as head of troubled Oranga Tamariki

Acting head of Oranga Tamariki Sir Wira Gardiner has stepped down from the role.

Gardiner took on the role at the troubled agency after Gráinne Moss stepped down in January, following months of scrutiny over the agency's controversial practice of "uplifting” predominantly Māori infants into state care.

He has been on medical leave since mid-August.

An email to staff from acting chief executive Chappie Te Kani obtained by Stuff stated that Gardiner’s last day in the role was Thursday.

Problems within the agency, which used to be known as Child Youth and Family, have not abated since Moss’ departure.

In June, Newsroom published a video showing three staff members at an Oranga Tamariki care and protection facility tackling a boy who was in state care.

A ministerial report released this week found the agency was “weak, disconnected and unfit”. Children's Minister Kelvin Davis has ordered that almost all uplifts stop.

Oranga Tamariki and Davis have been asked for comment.

More soon.