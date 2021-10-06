Covid-19: Restrictions must lift by Christmas for weary Auckland: Judith Collins

National Party leader Judith Collins says the Government must lift Auckland’s lockdown restrictions before Christmas as “there’s becoming a real weariness”.

Collins, in a sit down interview with Stuff on Wednesday, also condemned a decision to allow Waikato Mongrel Mob leader Sonny Fatupaito to enter Auckland as an essential worker to help curb the spread of Covid-19 among gang members.

The Government could not maintain lockdown restrictions in Auckland into the summer break, Collins said, as Aucklanders were growing tired and “they're also seeing what they see is different rules for different people”.

“We've got people in Auckland, who can't visit family members ... We read a story the other day of a father of triplets about to be delivered in Auckland not being able to travel to be with his wife, he can't get an exemption,” Collins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Judith Collins says it was “inevitable” the elimination strategy would not survive the Delta variant.

“We've got family members who can't attend funerals. We've got all of this. And we're seeing the Mongrel Mob getting exemption?”

Collins questioned if Fatupaito was being tested for Covid-19 prior to travelling across the Auckland border, and said the virus’s continued spread showed the gang leader’s intervention hadn’t worked.

“Well, while he's there could he tell them to stop selling methamphetamine, and who has been spreading this virus? When you look at where it is the epicentres, we keep talking about, a lot of it is in the gangs and actually, they've been spreaders, he's the leader, why hasn't he stopped it?”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob leader Sonny Fatupaito was granted an exemption to cross the Covid-19 border into Auckland.

Collins said there was an “inevitability” to the Government moving on from the elimination strategy, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said was occurring when announcing a “three-step” plan to ease restrictions in Auckland.

But Collins said the Government was “trying to make a cake without flour”, as it hadn’t put in the necessary protections from the virus’ transmission before moving to ease restrictions

“They really should have had in place some of those protections, like rapid anti-gen testing, saliva testing throughout the community, people are able to take some responsibility for themselves and to protect themselves,” she said.

“They should also have had the proof of vaccination in place, and they should have been getting more vaccinations done.”

On the prospect of vaccine mandates for workforces, Collins said the National Party prioritised personal responsibility.

Any mandate would require a “very good reason”, such as the workers posing a specific risk of spreading Covid-19. She said it was a “possibility” teachers could be such a workforce.

“This is a big call because you've got a no other disease is it mandated to be vaccinated, even though many other diseases can cause death and harm to people,” Collins said.

“And the fact is, is that the government needs to make a call on this, they have the best public health advice available. They do not share that with us.”