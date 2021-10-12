MMP at 25: How an academic dream from West Germany changed New Zealand forever

MMP went from a radical dream to political reality in one chaotic decade, despite almost everyone in power hating the idea. As the system turns 25, Henry Cooke looks back at its storied history in a four-part series, speaking to five prime ministers, those who designed the system, and those who campaigned for it. This is part one.

It didn’t even make the front page.

The Labour Government in 1985 was tearing up much of the fabric that had bound New Zealand together, so you can understand why a glorified working group on a pretty-academic problem like electoral reform got banished deeper into the newspapers.

“Electoral reform study” read the headline in The Dominion, a clear invitation for readers to skip over the story, as was the NZ Herald’s “Electoral System Inquiry Team Given Wide Brief”.

It’s hard to blame the journalists of the day. They couldn’t read the future, but they could analyse the past, and the past told them that politicians were never going to allow the system that gave them so much power to be ripped from under them.

Staff photographer At one point while Labour dithered on MMP, a former Social Credit MP barricaded himself into a room in Parliament.

And yet, just eight years later politicians from both Labour and National, the big beasts that had won 99.2 per cent of every Parliamentary seat on offer for the past three decades, handed over that monopoly. They took the idea formed in that glorified working group, an idea that most of them hated, which would see half of them lose the roles they had fought for years to attain, and put it in the people’s hands.

The idea was MMP. Those letters did stand for something - mixed-member proportional - but many people just knew the acronym, and didn’t really have a handle on what it would actually do. But they voted for it, and changed New Zealand forever.

That time, it did make the front page.

Stuff The working group that would change New Zealand made the opposite of a splash when it was launched.

MMP turns 25 this month. In that quarter-century it has proven almost everyone’s arguments about it wrong. We are not some enlightened European democracy where everything gets worked out by consensus, and we are not a sticky puddle of instability where Governments rise and fall every month or so. Labour and National still dominate Parliament, they just don’t completely own it anymore.

Stuff is taking a look back at the system as it turns 25 with a four-part series, speaking to five prime ministers, members of that glorified working group, and campaigners who fought for the change. Part one, which you are reading, covers how MMP travelled from West Germany to New Zealand. Part two looks at how it won a bitter referendum campaign. Part three examines its chaotic first decade. And part four looks to the future.

This isn’t just a history of a voting system. It’s a history of New Zealand’s ability to change itself.

How things used to work

Jacinda Ardern made history in 2020 when she won Labour an absolute majority - over half of the entire vote of the country, and well-over half the seats in Parliament.

Seats in Parliament determine basically everything in New Zealand’s democracy, and similar Westminster-style systems. In simple terms, if you control over half of the seats in a Parliament, you can set up a Government: Making yourself prime minister, passing laws, and spending money. If you can’t control that half then you are not in Government, and you can’t really do anything.

MMP didn’t change this basic arithmetic. It just changed the way the numbers were conjured up.

In doing that, it made that full majority Labour won in 2020 far harder to obtain. Back before 1996, under the old First Past the Post (FPP) system, majorities were the norm.

Supplied/Stuff Muldoon beat Labour in three elections – but only won more votes than Labour once.

This wasn’t because voters gave more votes to those main two parties. Indeed, Ardern’s overall majority of votes was last matched way back in 1951 by National’s Sid Holland. In the 14 FPP elections since 1951 every single government had won fewer than half the votes, but ended up governing as a majority, with absolute and unchecked power. Third parties, some of which commanded close to a fifth of the total vote, never had much of a shot.

“The essential flaw in our present arrangements is a simple one,” political scientist Jack Vowles said of the old system. “Power is given to minorities who think they have a majority.”

Looking back, this seems silly. But it made absolute sense under the FPP system, which was not built with political parties in mind at all.

Staff photographer/Stuff The Values Party, seen here in 1978, would eventually become the Green Party. Despite winning over five per cent of the vote in 1975, the party never entered Parliament.

FPP instead focused on individuals. The country was divvied up into electorates of roughly equal size (except for the Māori electorates - more on that later.) At election time you would get a chance to vote on who “your” MP would be. Ideally they would be focused on nothing else but the prosperity of your electorate.

But spurred by the success of Richard Seddon’s Liberals, MPs soon coalesced into parties. And by World War II there were only two of them with any real power: Labour and National. Wherever you were in the country, you were probably represented by one of those parties. Of the 1470 MPs who won seats at the 17 elections between 1946 and 1993, all but 11 were either Labour or National MPs.

Labour and National basically existed to oppose each other, but in some electorates they barely did. These “safe” electorates could be counted on to always vote Labour or National - so could be ignored, because without any kind of nationwide vote, the amount you won each seat by didn’t matter. You could scrape by with 10 or dominate with thousands: It would still only result in a single MP.

This meant campaigning resources and the attention of governments was keenly focused on so-called “swing seats’ - the marginal electorates that could go either way. Paradoxically, that those who voted most consistently for a party got the least of its affection. If you lived in Māngere or Mount Albert or Aro Valley, it didn’t really matter if you hated what the Labour Party was doing, there was no way your individual vote would affect anything.

This made life for smaller parties almost impossible, as they would rarely be able to command enough votes in any single electorate, even if across the country they had quite a bit of support. Property developer Bob Jones, with plenty of money and media attention, managed to win 12.3 per cent of all votes in the country in 1984, but zero of the seats. Social Credit won 14.5 per cent of the votes in 1966 but just a single seat.

Because Labour and National dominated so completely, they generally won a far higher proportion of the seats in Parliament than their nationwide vote total would suggest, especially while in government. Twice this distortion actually put National into Government despite winning fewer votes than Labour, in 1978 and 1981. That raised quite a few eyebrows, but the real issue that ended up forcing a change of the system wasn’t Labour losing elections, it was what Labour did when it won one.

The working group that actually worked: 1978-1986

In the late-1970s and early-1980s, changing the electoral system was not really a political issue for most people. As is currently the case, many voters would have a hard time explaining how the system actually worked.

But Victoria University law lecturer Geoffrey Palmer is not most people. He’s an extremely tall, loud, and loquacious man, who for his entire adult life has been absolutely and unshakingly convinced that he knows how to fix the country’s most complex problems - from human rights to the environment to the way we govern ourselves. And unlike most people with this kind of confidence, he’s followed through on much of it. Palmer was briefly prime minister, but this was by far the most boring part of his career.

“There had already been quite a distinguished scholarly kind of discussion about First Past The Post,” Palmer told me from his office in September. He himself had contributed to this discussion with his first edition of Unbridled Power, which remains on political science course lists to this day.

Stuff Geoffrey Palmer left academia to enter politics, bringing with him many ideas about how to change the country.

In 1978, as he was readying himself to leave that scholarly world and enter Parliament himself, Palmer convinced a Labour Party conference to accept a “remit” that next time it was in Government, it should form a Royal Commission to take a look at the electoral system, with a view to deciding whether some kind of change to proportional representation might be in order - alongside lengthening the electoral term, a perennial desire of politicians.

That remit survived several elections until Labour found itself in Government in 1984. Palmer was deputy prime minister and justice minister, and before much of the dust had settled from the change of government he had set up a Royal Commission to look at the Electoral System in February 1985.

dominion/Stuff Geoffrey Palmer, centre, came from academia and had a keen interest in constitutional arrangements.

“It was sort of a pet project of Geoffrey Palmer’s,” says Trevor Mallard, current speaker of the House, who was in the Labour caucus at the time. “Not many people really thought it would happen.”

The Royal Commission was made up of five members: A Judge, two statisticians, and two academics, but crucially - no sitting or former MPs. Palmer says there was pressure from within Labour to name some political people, who would keep the commission from making any kind of outlandish recommendation, but he fought that back.

“I resisted that. Had there been top politicians appointed to the Royal Commission, it would not have been able to recommend what it did,” Palmer says.

Over the next year and a half the commission got to work, travelling all over Europe to see other systems in place there and eventually producing a document that laid out a system similar to West Germany’s, which had been established after World War II.

Simon Townsley/Stuff Justice John Wallace headed up the Royal Commission.

Instead of taking the German name - which translates to roughly “Personalised Proportional” - the Commission came up with a new one: “Mixed-Member Proportional” - although this was a close-run thing.

“I wanted it changed to Proportional Mixed Member,” Commissioner Ken Keith told Stuff. But the 500-page document was already at the printers - meaning New Zealand would never elect a PM under PMM, just MPs under MMP.

Palmer, Keith and fellow Commissioner Richard Mulgan all told Stuff they went into the process without any kind of preference for MMP. Palmer liked the idea of proportional representation but wasn’t expecting anything as radical as MMP. Mulgan, a political scientist, had actually written in support of the FPP system in the past.

Yet over trips to other countries, reams of research, and hours of discussion, it emerged easily as the system best-suited to the commission’s self-set criteria. It would be fairer to political parties, give voters more choice, and make Parliament more diverse - all while keeping the treasured idea of a local MP.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Germany also uses an MMP-style system.

MMP, as they presented it, was the best of both worlds. Voters would still get to elect a local member who was responsible to them, retaining that link between an area and an MP. But with a second “party” vote they would be able to let it be known which party they supported - and this vote would decide the actual makeup of Parliament, meaning whichever party got the most votes would always end up with the most seats.

This best of both worlds solution was only possible if you completely reshaped New Zealand’s electoral system, not just modifying it around the edges with some extra members or new methods of selecting local members. (West Germany’s system had been created after the country's political system was basically destroyed in World War II, giving the designers room to move.) And it required making the electoral system far more complicated - so complicated that 25 years in, many voters are still baffled by MMP.

Many had expected the Commission to recommend the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system, as this was already in use for some Australian elections, and thus familiar in the Anglo-world. But a trip to Ireland convinced the commission that such a scheme wouldn’t improve much - and didn’t give enough of a role to parties.

Mulgan says it was the central role that MMP gave parties that attracted him.

“It was all sort of a game that we were electing individuals. In fact, of course, everybody was being elected according to party identification.

“West Germany recognised the centrality of party competition while also allowing for single-member constituencies - I thought that was an elegant system.”

Royal Commissioner Sir Ken Keith did not expect MMP to be adopted.

Perhaps part of the reason the team was ready to come at the matter so fresh, and suggest such an alien system, was that they didn’t really think it would happen. Governments commission reports that they don’t act on all the time, and acting on this one would require something close to a revolution.

“I don't think we had any, any major confidence that change would come. Stable, democratic, capitalist societies, like New Zealand don’t change the electoral system normally,” Mulgan says.

“Nonetheless, we'd been given the job, and it was a serious issue. And I liked to say: ‘Well, we're writing for the future. If anybody wishes to take this up, we're doing this.’ It wasn’t purely hypothetical.”

Keith says there was a feeling that maybe - just maybe - the proposals for electoral finance might be adopted. Ironically they ended up being rejected wholesale, while the much more radical electoral system overhaul became law.

A debate gaffe changes the country: 1986-1989

One day in late 1988 an MP recently booted out of Parliament decided he wasn’t so keen to go, and barricaded himself in a select committee room.

Garry Knapp, who had been elected as one of just two Social Credit MPs at three elections, walked into a select committee room with about a dozen supporters, planks of wood, lots of pizza and a porta-potty. The door was soon nailed shut, and Knapp was holding a press conference, with the reporters on all fours sticking their mics under the door.

Knapp and his supporters from the new “Democrats” party barricaded themselves in to protest the government’s lack of action over the Royal Commission report on MMP. And while his actions were extreme, he had a point.

The report had landed on the government’s desk in December 1986 utterly unwanted, like a dead animal that also happened to be on fire.

Evening Post Archive/National Library Geoffrey Palmer and David Lange. Palmer eventually took over from Lange.

Palmer was ecstatic, but almost everyone else in Labour - and in Parliament - was horrified by the idea, including then-Prime Minister David Lange, and future Prime Ministers Helen Clark and Mike Moore. They had expected some suggestions on changing how electorate boundaries were drawn: Not a rejection of New Zealand’s political heritage.

“Both National and Labour opposed it, vigorously, because it was going to make it harder for them. And it has!” Palmer said.

As Patricia Herbert noted in The Press the day after the report was released, a Government that had been hastily reforming the rest of the country had been offered a reform that might go too far.

“The commission has thrown this reformist Government one of its greatest challenges. Having dismantled the old bastions of privilege in many areas of the economy, it has now been invited to dismantle its own.”

The Royal Commission had recommended a referendum be held on the idea at the 1987 election. Instead, its report sat unused.

But outside of Parliament, the idea started to get real sway. Many in the trade union movement and wider Labour Party were very interested. Some had been angry about the system for years, but had never been able to coalesce around a single idea for change. The Royal Commission gave them a single well-argued recommendation they could evangelize with.

John Selkirk/Stuff David Lange celebrating the last election Labour would ever win under the old system.

A new lobby group was formed, made up of those who had submitted in favour of change during the Royal Commission, named the Electoral Reform Coalition - or ERC. Phil Saxby, a long-time Labour member who had been outraged with those 1978 and 1981 results, was a crucial figure, traveling up and down the country with a kind of roadshow for electoral change.

And during the 1987 election, he managed to get the issue its greatest prominence yet: A question during a live TV debate.

“We were just trying to get the referendum question in because it was far easier than getting politicians to commit to this far out idea themselves,” Saxby told Stuff. It worked.

Now, a well-trained politician doesn’t usually let a curly TV question divert the course of history. But Lange did. After watching Saxby ask him whether he would commit to a referendum on MMP at the next election, Lange looked across the studio and said with the utmost confidence that he agreed the electoral system was unfair - and that the voters would have a chance to have a say on this.

“In the next term we will refer that report to a Parliamentary Select Committee, a referendum will thereafter be held,” Lange said. He believed that this process would produce both a four-year term and a “modified form” of proportional representation.

Natalie Slade/Stuff Palmer, right, with Roger Douglas and David Lange.

Lange’s promise came out of the blue, and his own party was furious. Palmer and others said Lange misread his notes, while Lange himself said in later years his notes themselves were wrong - but everyone agrees that the promise was not at all party policy. Lange or someone close to him made a mistake.

His deputy Palmer, sensing opportunity, seized on the gaffe, repeating the promise to everyone who would listen in the days that followed. Saxby said supporters were also able to get it repeated in writing by Lange - which to him suggested Lange might not have been so against the idea himself.

Either way, by the time the election was done and dusted a promise had been made that the Labour Government had no intention of keeping. The idea was sent to select committee clearly with an intent that it never really emerge.

Moore publicly called the idea an “academic exercise and a waste of time” - a clear dig at Palmer, the deputy leader of his party. Jim Anderton, who would eventually leave Labour and become one of the strongest backers of MMP, backed Moore. According to Keith Jackson and Alan McRobie’s excellent book on the transition, Labour’s caucus eventually held a vote in September 1988 - and the vote was to kill the idea.

Labour held a majority on the select committee (not that National were all that keen on MMP) so were able to water down its recommendation from a referendum on MMP to a referendum on a four-year term and a vote on whether some extra MPs be brought in on a proportional basis, under what is known as a “supplementary member” model. The commission had already rejected this idea of course, but the group of MPs in the committee felt they knew better.

Martin Hunter/Stuff David Lange resigned as Prime Minister, allowing Geoffrey Palmer to take his place. Ironically, it was Palmer who had to tell the nation Labour was giving up on MMP.

Politicians lose control: 1989-1990

In April 1989, with the timetable to get a referendum ready for the 1990 election fading, Palmer - who had become prime minister in the meantime - begrudgingly announced that there had not been enough public support to justify a referendum, a metric he measured in terms of letters to his office.

“There is no public pressure for change and in the absence of public pressure you can’t get a proposal like this off the ground,” Palmer said at the time, suggesting the issue was dead for 20 years.

It was not.

National leader Jim Bolger seized on the broken promise, calling it a “despicable betrayal”. A backbench Labour MP, John Terris, put forward a members’ bill to run an indicative referendum on MMP at the 1990 election, keeping the topic firmly in the media and political spotlight. A National MP by the name of Winston Peters started singing the praises of proportional representation, saying MPs had their “snouts in the trough” and could not see the clear desire for change in the public. In a move that would surprise anyone familiar with Peters’ later career, he said proportional representation of some kind was needed so a Māori Party and Green Party could get representation in Parliament and New Zealand could modernise.

“Race relations cannot be solved if Matiu Rata, the leader of the Māori party Mana Motuhake, is shut out from the New Zealand political system,” Peters thundered in Parliament.

“New Zealand cannot claim, as the Prime Minister says and as Opposition members say, that the environment is the No. 1 issue for the next decade if the ‘greenies’ are shut out from the political system.”

Martin Hunter/Stuff Most politicians were against MMP – including Helen Clark, right.

The issue built momentum as the next election approached, and by April 1990 both Labour and National were committing themselves to a referendum in 1992, even with then Prime Minister Moore and deputy Clark deeply opposed.

Bolger described Labour’s remaking of a broken promise as “another cynical ploy by a Governnment that’s toterring towards its deathbed,” and promised a more extensive referendum, with a menu of options on the cards instead of just MMP versus FPP. Peters claimed credit for this promise

Saxby was elated. National were set to win, and this was a big upgrade from Bolger’s previous promise at the 1987 electon - “An investigation into a Upper House that nobody was asking for.”

Ask him today, as Stuff did, and Bolger will say that he had always backed some form of proportional representation. But this certainly wasn’t obvious at the time, and Bolger seemed to have some regret about the massive Pandora’s Box he had opened soon after coming to power.

In the days after the election, Bolger started to talk down MMP, saying unaccountable party chiefs would be appointing MPs and that he might not even have won the election under MMP.

“Although the will of the people would very clearly be to have a change of Government on Saturday, it is quite possible under what has been suggested that they wouldn't even achieve that,” Bolger told a radio interviewer.

“They very definitely expressed a desire for a change, and that's one of the problems with some forms of proportional representation, that the public can vote as much as they like and still don't change the Government.”

But the box was open, and no one would be able to get it shut again. There certainly was a desire for change, but it wanted to change far more than just the Government. It was about to be unleashed.