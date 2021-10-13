MMP at 25: How politicians let voters destroy their way of life in three short years

Labour and National lost their monopoly on power in the early 1990s, as voters sick of radical reform installed MMP over two emphatic referendums. Henry Cooke talks to the campaigners and politicians that fought over this, in part two of a four-part series.

No one in any kind of power in 1990 wanted MMP.

Jim Bolger, the new Prime Minister, had promised a referendum on electoral reform but was publicly not a fan of MMP himself, preferring a new upper house instead. Mike Moore, who had just finished as Prime Minister and was now leading Labour, was dead against it, calling it a “waste of time”. His ambitious deputy Helen Clark was even more opposed – as were 80 per cent of all the MPs in Parliament.

The old system, which gave governments that never won more than half of the vote all of the power, had delivered well for MPs.

Labour had won two terms in the 1980s and used that absolute control to rip apart the fabric of post-war Kiwi life, deregulating and privatising with reckless abandon. Voters had got sick of that and turfed them out, giving National the same total power - which it ended up using to continue a programme of deregulation and privatisation.

John Nicholson/Evening Post/Stuff The fight over MMP stretched over two referendums in 1992 and 1993. This 1993 float includes a famous Footrot Flats cartoon about MMP.

But this new idea, imported from West Germany via a Royal Commission report, that voters should be able to vote for a party, not just a candidate, would not die, no matter how hard politicians tried to drown it.

MMP turns 25 this month, and Stuff is looking back at its history - from academic blueprint to radical destabiliser to part of the furniture. Part one, which you can read here, covered the birth of the idea in New Zealand, and how a referendum on it ended up being a 1990 election promise for both main parties. Part two, which you are reading, covers its victory in those two referendums. Part three will examine the chaotic transition period that followed, while part four looks to the future.

A promise National couldn’t break 1990-1992

National came to power in 1990 promising a break from the relentless reform of the 1980s. Bolger talked up a return to the “Decent Society”, which he suggested Roger Douglas and co were intent on destroying.

This didn’t end up happening. Instead, National reformed with just as much zeal as Labour had, drastically cutting benefits, corporatising healthcare, tearing up employment law, and reneging on a promise to repeal the superannuation surtax.

Bolger blames this radical departure on the books he inherited from Labour, and the need to bail out the Bank of New Zealand. This conclusion is contested. But what does seem clear is that with so many promises broken, Bolger was not keen to break another – the pledge to hold a binding referendum on a new electoral system.

“Caucus members were talking about that – there were people trying to get him to do what he had done before with the surtax, and go back on that,” says Mark Thomas, a future National candidate who was working for the party in Parliament at the time.

But this was never a real possibility.

Stuff Prime Minister Jim Bolger soon after winning in 1990. He says breaking the promise to hold a referendum was never a possibility.

“I said we would do it. [It was not] like the surtax, where frankly the mess we had inherited made that virtually impossible,” Bolger told Stuff.

While the promise was not broken, it was modified. National had gone to the election promising a binding referendum on a range of electoral reform options in 1992, ready for a new system to be in place – had it won – by the 1993 election. Voters would have picked from a big range of options, including MMP, an upper house, and STV, and if any of the new systems won a majority they would almost immediately become law.

This was something of a canny promise, as while it sounded like voters were getting a lot of control – after all, the referendum would be binding – there was a good chance it would result in no change. When you give voters a menu of options, one winning out a majority gets much harder, if not impossible. If you ask 10 friends whether they want pizza, burgers, or tacos for dinner, you are unlikely to get more than 5 wanting any single option.

Tyrone Kallmeier/Stuff Electoral Reform Coalition member Phil Saxby presents a box of petitions to Peter Dunne in 1991. At the time Dunne was a Labour MP.

Yet soon after coming to government, Bolger’s legally-minded officials said this would be impossible. Electoral law is one of the only places in New Zealand where Parliament’s hands are (somewhat) tied. Technically, it is illegal to change several sections of it without either winning a referendum or obtaining the votes of 75 per cent of the House.

The officials said that to make such a referendum binding, one of the options would need to win a majority of votes in a referendum, and it would need to be a clear system ready to go. That meant, according to Alan McRobie and Keith Jackson’s book on this topic, that the only way to make a single-stage binding referendum legal would be to make it a simple choice between the status quo and MMP, with no extra options to consider.

There was little appetite for this move, when voters had been promised a wider selection of options, so National changed the promise. Instead of a single binding referendum, there would be two referendums, with no new system in place until the 1996 election.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Prime Minister Jim Bolger ended up modifying the promise for an MMP referendum – but not breaking it.

The first referendum would be held in 1992, and would ask voters two questions: Did they want a change from the current system? And of four options for a change, which one did they prefer? The choices offered to voters – a bit like the flag choices offered in a more recent referendum – would be decided by politicians. They included MMP, but also three other possible systems: preferential voting, single transferable vote, and supplementary member.

If a majority said they didn’t want a change, then the whole process would end there. But if a majority did want change, then whatever system of the four that won the most votes would get put against FPP at a second, binding referendum at the 1993 election, with any possible change not in place until 1996.

Those pushing for a change sooner were upset. But this two-step process ended up installing MMP, and giving it far more legitimacy than it might have obtained via a single vote.

Voters ‘scream’ for change: The 1992 referendum

The 1992 referendum was a blowout for change, and for MMP.

A whopping 85 per cent voted for a change – and 71 per cent wanted it to be MMP, specifically. Any chance of another system like STV emerging as a moderate compromise was dead. Every single electorate had a majority wanting change. Political scientists from all around the world were shocked, calling it a “genuine landslide” of the type not often seen in modern democracies.

As MMP opponent and Labour leader Mike Moore put it not long afterwards: “The people didn’t speak: they screamed.”

What made this vote so overwhelming? There are a few factors, but contemporary polling and everyone I spoke to agreed that the general mood of the public at the time was strongly against politicians in general, and the major two parties in particular, who had spent the last decade promising one thing and delivering another.

“By the early 90s, people just had a gutsfull of being told one thing – or not being told anything much – and then getting a radical reform agenda thrust down their throats,” Helen Clark told Stuff.

“It was a particular moment in which people felt very, very let down. They felt that whatever they voted for they didn’t get, and they wanted to put a ball and chain around politicians’ ankles.”

A National MP by the name of Winston Peters caught this wave of voter resentment early, and rode it.

“The extremism of Labour post-1984 was followed by the extreme neo-liberalism of the 1990 National Government,” Winston Peters told Stuff.

“What was common between the two events was that both parties, post-election, threw their election manifestos in the bin and pulled out a party cabal’s secret agenda. After Ruth Richardson’s ‘Mother of all Budgets’ in 1991, many voters were fed up with both the main parties.”

Don Roy/Stuff Ruth Richardson’s ‘Mother of All Budgets’ encouraged an anti-political mood.

Peters had been railing against alleged government and business corruption his entire career, and he seemed to have much of the public with him. A One News poll in June 1992 found four out of five voters believed there was corruption in New Zealand politics.

But the 85 per cent push for change cannot solely be read as a scream of anger.

That same poll found 25 per cent of the public didn’t even know there was a referendum on. Other polls found widespread confusion about what MMP actually was.

The vote was not held alongside a general election, meaning turnout was far lower than usual – just 55 per cent of enrolled voters showed up.

And the campaigners for change faced little organised resistance from the status quo.

John Nicholson Winston Peters was the most popular politician in the country at around this point.

Sure, a few politicians said their piece.

Bolger told a party conference voters should “defend your right to elect your own MP” and warned “smaller parties want proportional representation because they want to deal with the backroom, to deal themselves into government because they never get there by popular vote.”

Clark made a similar argument, saying the “simple and well-understood system we have” was under threat from the “uncertainty and confusion of a foreign system”.

The Business Roundtable chimed in to say: “New Zealand would be less well served by a system of government that made substantial policy changes difficult.” In a world when many voters were sick of substantial policy changes, this was the kind of opposition that campaigners would happily pay for.

Phil Saxby’s Electoral Reform Committee, set up in the wake of the Royal Commission half a decade earlier, was now very well-organised, and ran a strong campaign up and down the country for change, and for MMP. The campaign also had some help from seasoned political organisers, people who knew how to raise some cash when needed.

“A lot of the money that went into that first referendum was actually money raised by the Alliance, which had formed by then,” Saxby told Stuff.

The Dominion post files/Stuff Jim Anderton’s Alliance Party was all-in behind MMP.

The Alliance was, at the time, a new grouping of four left-wing parties formed after the Labour government had largely ignored the left while in power. The two key parties at this point were NewLabour – formed by Jim Anderton, a Labour MP who left the party in disgust but kept his old electorate seat – and the Greens, which had evolved from the Values Party.

But as victory in the first battle was won, the forces of the status quo reorganised. The fight for the 1993 referendum was to be much more vicious.

A new political world is born: July 1993

July 1993 was one of the most important months in New Zealand political history, a pivot point where much of the future was decided.

The campaign against MMP was in rude health. Newspapers were full of eminent people writing long screeds against it, with some claiming that proportional representation in Germany had led to the rise of the Nazis.

Governor General Dame Cath Tizard inserted herself into the debate, telling people MMP could undermine democracy by forcing her to use her so-called “reserve powers” more often with unwieldy coalitions – a comment she had to walk back.

JOHN SELKIRK Governor General Dame Cath Tizard suggested MMP could make her have to step into politics more, but insisted this was not a political statement endorsing or rejecting MMP.

And it seemed to be working. The polls were starting to turn around, with support for change dropping to just 49 per cent in a TV3 poll, down from 69 per cent earlier in the year. And even if MMP won a majority of votes in the November referendum, there was a movement building up steam in Parliament to decide that wasn’t good enough.

A proposed amendment to the law enabling the referendum stipulated that MMP would need to win not just more than half of all the votes on the day, but more than half of all the possible votes, winning over a majority of people on the electoral roll. This would deal with that low turnout problem nicely, by assuming that everyone who didn’t vote at all was against change, and adding them to the ‘no’ camp. Only about 85 per cent of those enrolled to vote had turned out at the last election, a repeat would likely give the ‘no’ forces a 15 per cent cushion. The only thing that stopped this winning real political momentum was an intervention from former Prime Minister Geoffrey Palmer, who described it as a “constitutional obscenity.”

Michael Smith/Stuff Telecom chairman Peter Shirtcliffe promoted an amendment that would require a majority of all possible voters to endorse MMP.

But this would end up being the last few gasps of a dying system. July was shaping up to change the country in other ways.

At Alexandra Park Raceway in Auckland, the most popular politician in the country launched a new political party named “NZ First”. Peters was fresh from winning a new mandate in Tauranga, after being excised from Bolger’s Cabinet and resigning from the National Party. His party would go on to define the MMP era.

And in the halls of power, a select committee finally hammered out how MMP would actually work in practice, if it were to win. In doing so, they probably saved it.

The Royal Commission’s version of MMP was quite different to what we actually ended up with.

It proposed abolishing the Māori seats, with the commissioners arguing that the new party vote system would see plenty of Māori entering Parliament without the need for special seats. It also set the party vote threshold at 4 per cent for entering Parliament – not 5 per cent. Recognising that small Māori parties might find it hard to reach that threshold, it proposed that the threshold would not apply for Māori parties.

Staff photographer Winston Peters launched NZ First in 1993.

“There was a sort of minority view amongst Māori academics, that the Māori seats were sort of ghettoising for Māori people in that it encouraged the major parties to ignore Māori issues,” commission member Richard Mulgan recalls.

“We wanted to bring Māori issues into mainstream competition – that was the argument.”

At the time, the number of Māori seats was fixed at four, despite this making them larger than general seats. The fact that MMP might see them abolished had been somewhat elided during the 1992 referendum campaign, only exploding just before the vote when Bolger said that proportional representation would mean the end of them. After the 1992 vote this was confirmed as his Government introduced a bill to enact MMP that would have seen them eliminated. Justice Minister Doug Graham argued that Māori, having voted in strong numbers for MMP, seemed happy to lose their seats.

But with the issue now firmly out in the open, Māori were clearly not happy. A series of hui up and down the country made that obvious, and Labour’s MPs on the select committee considering the bill started to push not just for retaining the four seats, but for retaining them and allowing them to grow, rather than staying fixed at four.

Julianne Myers/Stuff NZ First would go on to win every Māori seat in 1996.

Lara Greaves, a political scientist at the University of Auckland, said the primacy of location and whakapapa could not be underestimated as a factor in the Māori desire to keep the seats. Many of the seats were held by the same person for a very long time, and sometimes the same family.

“We see that thread of Whakapapa being really important through all of Maori politics, what people would call dynasties in other countries.”

MMP, at base, was formed around the idea of providing the best of both worlds: better proportional representation at a national level, but still a constituent MP at the local level. The committee, chaired by National’s Murray McCully, seemed to realise this, and eventually recommended amendments to the draft MMP bill that built the system we know today.

The Māori seats would remain. The threshold would be raised to five per cent, to keep out the more fringe parties. Party lists would be “closed”, meaning parties would have control over them, and voters would not be able to reorder them at will, putting their favourite candidates near the top when voting. The Electoral Commission would be created. And there would be 120 seats, not 99.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The new MPs the system would introduce was a huge campaigning topic for the anti-MMP camapaign.

At the time, the campaigners for MMP were furious. The forces of the status quo had already cottoned on to how unpopular the idea of 21 more MPs was in the anti-politician era of the 1990s.

But the changes made ended up making MMP a much more viable system, both to win the referendum with and to run the country with. Ninety-nine seats would have required giant electorates, so big that any notion of a “local MP” in rural areas would seem ludicrous, and make MMP harder to stomach. The five per cent threshold is more contested but any lower would have immediately allowed a hardline-religious right party into Parliament at the 1996 election, something New Zealand has generally not seen.

And by retaining the Māori seats, the strong support of Māori stayed with MMP. This was to be crucial, as the vote in 1993 was far tighter than the vote in 1992.

The last gasp of the status quo: The 1993 campaign

Peter Shirtcliffe was horrified.

The chairman of Telecom knew in his very bones that MMP would be a disaster for the country. Worse, the people who had voted for it in 1992 hadn’t seemed to really understand it, at least according to a straw poll he conducted with his wife. Yet no one was doing anything about it.

One night in 1993, he decided to change that.

“Everybody’s saying we should expose this thing to proper debate, but then they say they’re too busy, or they can’t be bothered, or they’re too apathetic or too frightened. I’m going to put an ad in the paper and see what happens.”

Mark Round/Stuff Peter Shirtcliffe hands out reject MMP leaflets in 1993.

This is the story Shirtcliffe told journalist Ruth Nichol of The Dominion at the time. (He declined to be interviewed for this series.) But to his opponents, Shirtcliffe’s campaign against change was never seen in such an innocent light. They would remember a different quote from him.

“I’m going to run my campaign like a war, and I’m going to win it.”

Shirtcliffe picked up the anti-MMP campaign after politicians, reeling from the results in 1992, largely left the field. He recognised that just arguing for keeping things as they were would be a hard sell, so instead named his effort the “Campaign For Better Government” – arguing that Parliament needed some reform, just not that reform.

This Campaign for Better Government (CBG) started late. Saxby and the ERC had been pushing for MMP for many years at this point. But Shirtcliffe had something they didn’t: Money.

Staff photographer MMP proponents may not have had money – but they did have weedkiller.

Business interests had long feared a change to the system, reasoning that it was likely to lead to coalition governments that would not govern coherently. They had just enjoyed a dream run of liberalisation of the economy, and the two parties shaping up to dominate MMP - the Alliance and NZ First - seemed dead-set on reversing that. A report suggesting overseas lenders would downgrade our country’s credit rating if MMP was voted in, was heavily publicised.

“I want money,” Shirtcliffe made clear. “I want to crank up the advertising.”

The money bought buckets of advertising. After his first newspaper ad was ruled misleading by the Advertising Standards Authority (he had said Italy had MMP, it did not), his ads became slicker and more widespread, focusing sharply on one of the things people feared the most about MMP – the idea of unaccountable party list MPs who owed their allegiance not to voters but to the parties that ranked them highly. These unaccountable list MPs were shown hooded in paper bags, a new shadowy cabal of power brokers who would be taking over from your friendly local MP. It was pointed out that technically MMP could allow up to 185 MPs through coat-tailing.

Parliamentary Library/Stuff An anti-MMP pamphlet from 1993. Campaigner for change Eric Saxby says the crying babies turned people off.

It’s not quite clear how much money was raised – this was before such things would be tracked – but it was clear Shirtcliffe was not skimping on costs. In the last week of the campaign, the CBG spent half a million dollars on TV ads, more than Labour and National combined, and far more than the $83,000 the pro-MMP ERC could manage.

The air war was tough, but Shirtcliffe himself was the perfect villain for the ERC. He was the chair of the company that owned all the phone lines, that had only recently been sold from public ownership to foreign corporations. His allies were generally in business or on the right of politics: Finance Minister Ruth Richardson probably thought she was helping when she told journalists that MMP would slow the pace of reform.

Don Roy/Stuff ERC chairman Colin Clark watches results come in on the night. 1993 was far tighter than 1992.

Former Prime Minister David Lange, himself generally against MMP, described them as the “worst people in the world”. He was talking to The Listener, which itself had gone all-in on MMP, and was happy to build up this David and Goliath image. Other media outlets generally, but not universally, sided with FPP: The Dominion, Evening Post, and Otago Daily Times all backed the status quo, while The NZ Herald backed change.

“It was David versus Goliath if you look at the money side of it,” Saxby says.

“But we had been doing this for six years, promoting MMP. We had it all thought out, we had an organisation over the entire country. We actually had people reporting to us what was going on inside the opposition.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The anti-MMP ads featured list MPs as hooded anonymous types.

“We knew what they were doing, and they were basically a shell. It was one office in Auckland where everything was being done with centralised decision-making.”

The ERC was hardly squeaky clean, either. They also had an ad ruled misleading by the ASA, after saying Italy had just voted for MMP. They engaged in “push polling” – ringing people ostensibly to get their opinions, but really trying to form those opinions themselves. And the politicians involved, particularly those in the Alliance like Greens co-founder Rod Donald, had self-interested skin in the game.

Saxby believes the FPP side went too negative, turning people off by using images of crying babies and the like.

Don Roy/Stuff MMP organiser Colin Clark led celebrations as victory became clear in the referendum.

One of those going so negative at the time still backs the campaign.

Australian political scientist Malcolm Mackerras was a well-known critic of MMP, and was invited to New Zealand for the campaign. Venom dripped from every interview he gave, and article he wrote on the topic, personally attacking the Royal Commission as “guilty people” and describing MMP as a “ratbag scheme”, and “double fraud” that was “plainly counter cultural to New Zealand”. He predicted that the courts would get heavily involved in party lists and that MMP would incentivise parties to avoid electorate seats and only obtain party votes, as they would not have to then risk by-elections.

“I thought we ran a very good campaign,” Mackerras told Stuff. “We won the South Island!” (Mackerras still backs STV over MMP, but admits it has been a “success” in New Zealand.)

As the day approached, things were tight. FPP was winning in some polls, an extraordinary situation when you consider how lopsided the vote had been just a year ago. But on November 6, Kiwis went to bed certain that the country had voted for change. MMP won 54 per cent to 46 per cent.

Little else was so certain. The last FPP election had delivered none of the stability such a system was supposed to guarantee. On the night, Bolger looked to have lost his majority in Parliament – so much so that Moore delivered a victory speech for Labour. But before the decade was out both men would lose their jobs to driven women who engineered coups against them. And the political world they had grown up in would tumble into chaos around them.